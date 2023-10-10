NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Blue Jackets, Bruins, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland clarified Raphael Lavoie’s standing with the team and his chances of playing on the main roster. Meanwhile, has Elias Pettersson burned a bridge with the Vancouver Canucks? The Boston Bruins are uncertain when it comes to Danton Heinen and the Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to trade a defenseman. Finally, what led to Fraser Minten making the opening night roster for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Lavoie Wasn’t Going to Make Oilers

Raphael Lavoie was among three Oilers to clear waivers on Monday, but reports suggested he was only waived because of Markus Niemelaninen’s injury. Apparently, that’s not true. Ken Holland confirmed that Lavoie wasn’t going to make the team regardless of Niemelainen’s situation.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes:

“GM Ken Holland told The Athletic that the 23-year-old winger would have only made the Oilers if they were able to have 13 or 14 forwards on the roster. To Holland, it comes down to where Lavoie is at in his career in concert with where the Oilers are at in their evolution.” source – ‘Why Raphael Lavoie didn’t make the Oilers and other roster questions ahead of regular-season opener’ – Daniel Nugent-Bowman – The Athletic – 10/09/2023

There was also talk that the Oilers tried to trade for Sam Lafferty, which would make sense considering their position on Lavoie.

Canucks Upset About Pettersson Not Committing

Elliotte Friedman reports a significant development in the Vancouver Canucks’ stance on Elias Pettersson‘s future. Pettersson, the talented forward, recently expressed hesitance about a long-term commitment due to uncertainties about the team’s competitiveness. While the Canucks initially seemed eager to secure him with a substantial deal, Pettersson’s reservations have made them reconsider.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As per Friedman, the organization is now taking a cautious approach, possibly reevaluating its plans in light of Pettersson’s stance. This shift in narrative indicates the team’s concern about retaining their star player and they might have developed a sour taste for what they see as rejection.

Friedman said:

“Since Pettersson came out and said, ‘I’m not sure yet,’ I think the Canucks have also kind of indicated, ‘you know what, we’re not sure, either.’ Because if there’s any doubt that Pettersson wants to make a commitment, I’m not convinced that they want to make a commitment. So, this will be a fascinating development.”

Blue Jackets Shopping a Defenseman

As reported by Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the Columbus Blue Jackets have engaged in trade discussions recently. Seravalli revealed that the team is exploring various options, with potential player movements likely focusing on individuals such as Adam Boqvist, Jake Bean, and Andrew Peeke.

Columbus appears open to different scenarios as they actively consider reshaping their roster in these ongoing trade talks. Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov were big additions over the summer, helping to beef up the team’s blue line. But, they now have a surplus at the position and would like to move someone.

Bruins Keeping Danton Heinen?

The Boston Bruins have finalized their roster, designating Danton Heinen as the extra forward. Mason Lohrei has been reassigned to the AHL, creating room to sign Heinen or another forward to an affordable contract.

Despite this, General Manager Don Sweeney revealed that the team is deliberating their choices regarding Heinen. Heinen will persist in practicing with the team as Boston carefully considers their options, indicating that the decision regarding his role on the team is still pending.

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reports an NHL executive source said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was trying to make a trade over the weekend in order to fit rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei into the lineup. “He’s working the phones and has been all weekend, I can tell you that,” Murphy’s source relayed. He added, “Lohrei earned a spot. Donny and Cam [Neely] know that, and they want him to have it.”

Fraser Minten Forced His Way Onto the Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving was asked about 19-year-old Fraser Minten making the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster and he said his play dictated what the team elected to do. While on the FAN590 Morning Show, Treliving says he didn’t have Fraser Minten penciled into the roster coming into camp. He added, “But Fraser pushed our hand…. This is not charity.”

He’s not sure William Nylander had quite enough of a run at center, but Minten should play his natural position.