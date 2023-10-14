NHL Rumors: Lightning, Canucks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the situation between Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Meanwhile, how easy will it be for the Vancouver Canucks to trade Conor Garland? Where are things at between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto? Finally, could the Montreal Canadiens be the perfect trade partner for the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Lightning Will Wait Until the End of the Season to Negotiate With Stamkos

In a recent development in the ongoing saga concerning a contract extension for the Lightning’s captain, Pierre LeBrun of The Atheltic revealed that Tampa Bay’s General Manager, Julien Brisebois, had informed Stamkos that they planned to postpone discussions about their future until the conclusion of the next season. That said, Brisebois expressed the team’s desire for Stamkos to retire as a cherished member of the Lightning.

He cites the GM who explained:

“Ultimately I made the decision that it’s in the best interest of our organization to wait until after the season to see what we have here, see how we perform, see how all these different, new pieces fit. Then we’ll be in a better position to make the best decision to set ourselves up for continued success.” source – ‘LeBrun: The Lightning’s options in net? The latest on Steven Stamkos’ contract? Catching up with GM Julien BriseBois’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Atheltic – 10/11/2023

Did Conor Garland Actually Request a Trade?

According to Rick Dhaliwal, he’s not so sure that Canucks forward Conor Garland has asked to be traded by the Canucks. Despite rumors that he wants out and his new agent is looking for a deal, the podcast host noted, “I do not believe this is a trade request. I get the feeling the Canucks feel this is a win-win situation for both sides if the agent can help and they can move him out. If they can move out that contract in a very tight cap world.”

He added, that the Canucks have been trying to trade Garland for over a year and a half, but it’s a tough contract to move. He noted, “There’s a reason why they can’t move him. The teams want a sweetener or the Canucks to retain money. Canucks now finally realize they have to retain to get the deal done. The agent helping, is going to help.”

Finally, he notes, “The report that Garland asked for a trade in the summer, I can tell you, that is not true. He was looking forward this summer, Donnie, to play for Rick Tocchet. The best time to ask for a trade is in the summer. He didn’t do that.”

Elliotte Friedman wondered if the Nashville Predators might be a trade destination for Garland. They have the cap space to absorb Garland’s $4.95 million average annual salary and it has been said they are looking for a player who would fit with general manager Barry Trotz and head coach Andrew Brunette.

Pierre Dorion tells TSN “We’re still working on it” when asked about Shane Pinto. “We hope to have him in our lineup soon,” the GM says. The Senators are trying to find the cap space to ink Pinto to a new extension and the forward is looking for more than they can afford. He’s left Ottawa to focus on his training and fans are wondering if that’s a sign of a possible pending trade.

Could the Canadiens and Blue Jackets Be Good Trade Fits?

Earlier this week, Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff revealed that the Columbus Blue Jackets are grappling with a surplus of defensemen, particularly on the right side, and are eager to make a move. Players such as Jake Bean, Adam Peeke, and, notably, Adam Boqvist, are being considered as potential trade assets.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now argues that acquiring a talented defenseman like Boqvist could prove to be as advantageous as the Canadiens’ acquisition of Kirby Dach. With ample cap space, Montreal has the flexibility to absorb Boqvist’s $2.6 million cap hit without offloading any salary to Columbus. Whether through waiver-exempt prospects, draft picks, or NHL-ready forwards, the Canadiens possess the means to facilitate this deal.

Not only that but bringing in a player of Boqvist’s caliber would swiftly address their concerns about the power play quarterback and defensive goal-scoring. Boqvist showcased his prowess last season by effectively managing Columbus’ power play in the absence of Werenski.