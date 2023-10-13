NHL Exec Says Oilers May Call Bruins on Giant Goalie Trade

The Edmonton Oilers found themselves in the spotlight after an embarrassing 8-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on opening night, raising concerns about their goaltending performance. Both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner let in four goals each, leaving fans and media in a state of concern, especially considering the Oilers’ status as Stanley Cup favorites this season.

While Oilers General Manager Ken Holland is known for his steady approach, there’s growing chatter among NHL executives suggesting that Edmonton might need a significant change in their goaltending department, especially if the tandem struggles out of the gate early. While it might be too soon to say that rumors are circulating Holland is on the phone scouting a trade to address these concerns, it’s fair to say there is chatter. The focus of that chatter is how long Edmonton waits.

If the team has issues on defense and in goal, can Holland afford to let the season slip away in October? And, if established goalies are on the market now, will they be in a couple of months? Yes, this is all panic-related thinking after one game (which is absurd really), but one NHL executive noted, “I can tell you right now, a few more of those from either goalie, and Kenny is on the horn looking for a goalie.”

Oilers Previously Looked in on Ullmark’s Availability

Sources indicate that Holland might pursue a solid goaltending solution rather than a temporary fix, with Ullmark being a potential target. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now notes that the Oilers had previously inquired about Ullmark, with his source saying, “I heard they definitely looked in on Ullmark and Swayman over the summer, so if that’s true, Kenny is calling Donny soon, maybe.”

Ullmark’s name has been out there in the past. He was previously rumored in offseason trades due to the Bruins’ financial reshuffling, and if he’s still available, could be a viable option for the Oilers. However, questions arise about Ullmark’s willingness to relocate, considering his family’s comfort in Boston. The netminder has a modified no-move clause in which he can name 16 teams he doesn’t want to go to. The Oilers would need to be a team he sees as a good fit.

How Would the Oilers Make This Work?

Trade logistics pose a challenge for both teams due to their limited cap space. The Oilers currently have $399,157 in cap space, while the Bruins have $527,158. For the Oilers, Ullmark’s $5 million cap hit and the remaining two years on his contract add complexity to any potential deal. Edmonton would have to move money back and even if the Bruins were to take Skinner in the deal, Edmonton would have to add more. What other assets could the Oilers offer that would entice the Bruins to move a Vezina Finalist? It’s the kind of deal that could turn into a blockbuster.

If the idea was to make the money a wash, Skinner ($2.6 million) would have to come with someone like Ryan Mcleod ($2.1 million). From there, the Oilers and Bruins would potentially need to work some draft picks into the deal. McLeod is not the top-line center the Bruins are looking for, but he’s got the potential to be in someone’s top-six. Alternatively, the Oilers could try to move Skinner in a separate deal to get a defenseman, then trade someone like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for Ullmark (among other smaller pieces). If they do that, it messes with their league-best power play. Not to mention, Nugent-Hopkins also holds a no-move clause and it’s unlikely he wants to leave.

There’s No Easy Way To Make This Deal

To say the least, a trade like this is complicated. There are lots of moving parts and the Oilers would need to find something the Bruins need, all while making the money work. The priority for the Oilers is showing up and playing better in front of their goalies, no matter who they are.

As the Oilers assess their goaltending situation, the possibility of a future trade looms large, but the hope is that the Oilers’ blue line figures it out and the goaltenders improve. It could be a long season if that doesn’t happen and there could be plenty of trade talk, with Ullmark being only one of many names mentioned.