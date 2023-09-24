NHL Rumors: Flyers, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a couple of Philadelphia Flyers players discussed their names being in the trade rumor mill. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad appeared to be injured during a scrimmage for the New York Rangers. Will he miss any time? It appears John Klingberg is getting the top-unit power play opportunities this season for Toronto. The Carolina Hurricanes could be in the mix on Patrick Kane. Finally, it is being reported the Vancouver Canucks aren’t done shedding money.

Flyers’ Sanheim and Hart Not Bothered by Trade Rumors

According to Charlie O’Connor, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim acknowledged that his name circulated in the trade rumor mill during the recent offseason. While he doesn’t want to go anywhere, he expressed his comfort with the situation, harboring no ill feelings, and understanding that it’s part of the business of hockey. Sanheim further disclosed productive discussions he had during the offseason with Daniel Briere, Keith Jones, and John Tortorella, and noting that they are all on the same page.

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At the same time, Jordan Hall of NBCSPhilly tweeted that Flyers’ goaltender Carter Hart brushed off any concerns regarding offseason trade speculations, confidently saying he’s still committed to remaining a Flyer in the foreseeable future. Regarding entering a contract year, Hart simply stated, “It’s just another season for me, another opportunity to continue growing.”

Zibanejad Injured During a Scrimmage

According to Vince Mercogliano’s report in USA Today, Mika Zibanejad, the top-line center for the New York Rangers, was observed heading to the locker room while appearing to favor his right arm after a gradual exit from the ice. The extent of Zibanejad’s injury remains uncertain, and it remains to be seen whether he will miss any games or how severe the injury might be.

Mercolgiano provided an update on Sunday morning after speaking with head coach Peter Laviolette. “It just happened, so he’s day-to-day right now,” Laviolette said when asked about the severity. Zibanejad is fresh off an impressive season where he set a personal record with 91 points (comprising 39 goals and 52 assists). The team leans heavily on him and any absence, regardless of duration, would constitute a significant setback. He writes that the Rangers have approximately two-and-a-half weeks to assess the situation and address it before their regular-season opener in Buffalo on October 12th.

Klingberg on the Maple Leafs’ Top Power-Play Unit

In a calculated move aimed at reshaping their power play dynamics, the Toronto Maple Leafs have entrusted newly-acquired defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role in their first-unit power play. Head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed why the team is trying this out, despite having the second-best power play in the NHL last season.

The decision to elevate Klingberg to the top power-play unit doesn’t seek to overhaul a power-play but is meant to give the Leafs an option with a right-shot defenseman and reduce some of the workload on Morgan Rielly, who will now anchor the second unit. Keefe emphasized that the Maple Leafs are familiar with Rielly’s role as a power-play quarterback, but they are eager to explore potential enhancements with the inclusion of the right-shot Klingberg on that unit. Keefe also noted that they have the flexibility to revert to Rielly at any time.

Are the Hurricanes Going to be a Player For Patrick Kane?

While the timing of Patrick Kane’s return from off-season hip surgery remains uncertain, there’s optimism that he’ll hit his stride by the latter half of the season. The Hurricanes, with a strong playoff outlook, could greatly benefit from another offensive contributor, especially to overcome postseason challenges. It could make for a good fit, suggests Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet.

Carolina is a team known to kick tires and be in the conversation on almost every big name, even if they don’t always land their targets. Last season, they acquired Max Pacioretty, but it didn’t play out as planned thanks to an Achilles injury. They also explored Erik Karlsson as an option, but the Hurricanes still hunger for an offensive game-changer.

Canucks Not Done Cutting Salary

Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News writes that following the Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Tanner Pearson to the Montreal Canadiens, Canucks’ President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford suggested they are “probably a contract or two away” from resolving their salary-cap constraints.

While Rutherford didn’t specify contracts, Tyler Myers, Brock Boeser, and Conor Garland are under scrutiny. Myers has an expiring deal with a $5 million AAV, Boeser has two years left at $6.65 million AAV, and Garland has three years remaining at $4.95 million AAV. These players have frequently appeared in trade rumors, but Rutherford attributes the Canucks’ difficulty in shedding contracts to the flattened salary cap.