Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Klingberg, Matthews, Gio & Benoit

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share the news that John Klingberg might be given a significant role on the Maple Leafs’ power play. The reason seems to be a combination of two things. First, Klingberg is excellent at the task, and it’s a strategic move to reduce Morgan Rielly’s workload.

Second, I’ll share that Mark Giordano is now the oldest player in the NHL. I’ll also reflect on Giordano’s success and age in the league. He takes pride in the fact that he’s lasted this long and is still contributing to the team’s success.

Latest News & Highlights

Third, it would seem that Auston Matthews will be getting reps on the team’s penalty kill. In that, he joins other elite NHL players like the Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron (now retired), and Brad Marchand. In addition, his regular linemate Mitch Marner has been doing that for several seasons and with great success. Here’s guessing that Matthews has the attributes that would make him potentially elite with a man down.

Finally, I’ll share some news that Simon Benoit’s recent absence has been due to back spasms. His status remains day-to-day.

Item One: Will Klingberg QB the First-Unit Power Play?

The Maple Leafs have made a strategic move by giving defenseman Klingberg a key role in quarterbacking their first unit power play. The move seems to be instigated by assistant coach Guy Boucher. If it works out, the decision will likely reshape the team’s power play dynamics for the upcoming season.

I’m predicting that Klingberg, who has been known for his offensive skills, will have a rebound season after facing challenges last season with the Anaheim Ducks and (a bit less with the) Minnesota Wild. However, this move isn’t an attempt to overhaul the power play, which ranked second in the league last season. Instead, it’s a strategic decision to reduce Morgan Rielly‘s workload. Rielly, for now, will now lead the second unit.

John Klingberg was an elite defenseman with the Dallas Stars. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe believes in Rielly’s ability to quarterback the power play but is curious to see how Klingberg’s right-shot approach might impact the unit. The plan seems to be to maintain the successful core elements of the Maple Leafs power play while introducing a new element of chaos in front of the net. This change provides the team with two different power play setups, utilizing Klingberg’s offensive strengths as his contribution.

Keefe noted that “Klinger’s had a lot of success in that position over his career so we just want to use this as an opportunity to help Klinger get comfortable and there’s no better way to do that be with our best people. We (will) get a good sample of what that looks like with him in that position.”

While Klingberg might still play second or third-pair minutes during 5-on-5 play, if the team gives him spot opportunities in specific situations, it could also boost his performance. As the Maple Leafs embark on this shift to the team’s power play system, it will be interesting to see if Klingberg’s blue-line role increases significantly.

Item Two: Giordano Becomes NHL’s Oldest Player

Giordano has become the oldest player in the NHL for the 2023-24 season. Approaching his 40th birthday, Giordano recalls the stark contrast in speed and intensity between the NHL and other levels of play during his early days in the league.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Being the oldest player in the NHL is a source of pride for Giordano, because it aligns with his personal goal of playing well into his 40s. Despite his advancing age, he remains confident in his ability to contribute to his team’s success and focuses on the impact he can still make on the ice. When Giordano retires, he will have had one heck of a career for an undrafted youngster. He seems to be a clear example of how dedication, perseverance, and passion can push and define a successful NHL career.

Item Three: Matthews Getting Reps on the Penalty Kill

Matthews is embarking on a penalty-killing experiment under coach Keefe’s guidance. Logically, the move seems like a no-brainer and is likely inspired by the success of other elite players (Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, and Mitch Marner) in similar roles. With a need for fresh penalty-killers on the Maple Leafs, Matthews, with his shot-blocking prowess, offers the potential to emulate McDavid’s impact with the Edmonton Oilers.

Matthews possesses attributes that could make him an elite player on the penalty kill. Specifically, he has exceptional hockey IQ, scoring instincts that could lead to short-handed goals and a strong commitment to improving in this new role. The Maple Leafs see his inclusion in the penalty-killing rotation as a way to diversify their options and effectively manage his ice time while bolstering their defensive efforts.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Matthews continues to excel in this role, he could provide a significant advantage during crucial moments of play. In my mind, the move is also made possible by the improvement in the team’s middle-six forward units. I would guess that Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi will make a difference to the secondary scoring possibilities the team has if Matthews plays fewer five-on-five minutes.

Item Four: Benoit Suffers Back Spasms

Benoit, the newcomer Maple Leafs defenseman, has missed practice due to back spasms. While his status is currently listed as day-to-day, there’s hope that he’ll return to practice soon.

Benoit signed a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs in the offseason. He played last season with the Anaheim Ducks, scoring three goals and adding 10 points, with 216 hits, and 128 blocks in 78 games.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Tonight is the team’s first preseason game against the Ottawa Senators. The Senators are a young and rising team. It should be interesting to see how the new Maple Leafs line configurations play out in real-game action.

Welcome to the 2023-24 regular season.