NHL Stat Corner: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Penguins, Golden Knights

The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner covers the final day of action before the All-Star break and the first two days of action back after. We look at the Maple Leafs’ stars scoring every night, a couple of impressive feats with the Edmonton Oilers, and the rise of the Ottawa Senators. Then we take a look at Sidney Crosby’s dominance over the Eastern Conference since entering the league and Alex Pietrangelo’s big milestone.

Matthews & Marner Push Maple Leafs to Franchise-Best Start

Auston Matthews recorded his sixth consecutive 30-goal season to begin his career, tied for 10th in NHL history. He has the third-most consecutive 30-goal seasons in franchise history behind Darryl Sittler (eight) and Rick Vaive (seven). He’s recorded the third-most 30-goal seasons in NHL history before turning 25, fewer than only Wayne Gretzky (seven) and Dale Hawerchuk (seven). And he’s showing why he may just be the best goal-scorer in franchise history.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mitch Marner is tied for the third-longest active goal streak since 1993-94 with eight consecutive games. He’s the fifth player in franchise history with an eight-game goal streak — the others are Babe Dye (four), John Anderson, Lorne Carr, and Darryl Sittler. Only Teemu Selanne (11 GP) and Jaromir Jagr (nine) have longer.

The Maple Leafs have required the fewest games in a season to win 30 games in franchise history (43 GP), topping 30 wins in 48 GP in 2020-21.

Stars Continue to Carry the Oilers

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are the eighth pair of teammates with 60-plus points in their first 42 games of the season in the past 30 years. It is the third consecutive season that they have accomplished this, though this is the first year that Draisaitl has more points than McDavid at this point in the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the third player in Oilers history to score a shorthanded game-winning goal in the final five minutes of a game — the others are Magnus Paajarvi (2013) and Paul Coffey (1984). Draisaitl leads the NHL with 20 road goals this season. The Oilers are the only undefeated team in the NHL when scoring the first goal of the game (12-0-0).

Tkachuk Leads Senators to Back-to-Back Victories

Brady Tkachuk is the fourth player in franchise history to score a goal within the first 75 seconds of each of the first two periods of the game. He joins Jason Spezza (2005), Jody Hull (1993), and Mike Peluso (1992).

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Senators scored nine seconds apart in their game vs. the New Jersey Devils, tied for the fifth-fastest in franchise history. The Senators have a home point streak of seven games (4-0-3) vs. the Devils, the longest active against any opponent.

Crosby Dominates the East

Crosby leads all active players in points against seven different teams (Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals). Only Joe Thornton leads all active players in scoring against more opponents (eight). They are the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks.

Danton Heinen scored the fastest two goals by a Pittsburgh Penguins player (0:28) since Martin Straka (0:07) in 2000. Heinen did this in a win over the team that drafted him, the Bruins.

Pietrangelo Joins Elite Company Among Defencemen

Pietrangelo recorded his 500th career point. He is the fifth-fastest active defenceman to reach 500 career points (844 GP), behind Erik Karlsson (613 GP), Kris Letang (753 GP), John Carlson (783 GP), and Victor Hedman (790 GP).

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pietrangelo is the fourth defenceman from the 2008 NHL Draft to score 500 career points. It is the third draft in NHL history to feature that many defencemen with 500 points, joining the 2003 NHL Draft and 1984.

Player, Team Stats & Milestones From Around the NHL

Team

The Calgary Flames tied the franchise record with 26 shots in a period. The Flames took 308 shots in a seven-game span, the fifth most in NHL history and a franchise record.

The Montreal Canadiens have the worst goal differential through the first 20 home games of the season in franchise history (minus-33).

It is the third time in the past 20 years the Devils have scored seven or more goals three times in a season. They also did so in 2008-09 and 2005-06. The Devils have scored seven on the road vs. the Canadiens for the first time since 1983.

Player

Philipp Grubauer recorded the first shutout in Seattle Kraken history. It was his 19th career shutout. Jared McCann recorded his 100th career assist.

Patrik Laine is the first player in franchise history to record multiple goals in three consecutive games. Only Artemi Panarin (five) has recorded more multi-point games than Laine (four).

Kevin Fiala tied the franchise record with points in 12 consecutive games. He joins Mikael Granlund with the longest point streak.

John Carlson recorded his 557th career point, moving into sixth in franchise history and passing Dale Hunter.

Connor Hellebuyck recorded his 27th career shutout. He is tied for the second-most shutouts since 2015-16 with Andrei Vasilevskiy. Only Marc-Andre Fleury has more (32).

Boone Jenner recorded the fifth-latest go-ahead goal in Columbus Blue Jackets history (59:15).

J.T. Miller recorded his 400th career point.

David Pastrnak leads the NHL in goals since Jan. 1 with 16.

Blue Jackets’ Trey Fix-Walansky scored his first career goal.

P.K. Subban played his 800th career game.

Olli Maatta played his 500th career game.

The Canadiens continue their worst season in history, while Laine has finally found his scoring touch in Columbus. A couple of shutouts by some veteran goalies and lots of goals and points wraps up this edition of the NHL Stat Corner. Come back every few days to stay up to date with all the stats and milestones from around the NHL.