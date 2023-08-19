Every NHL Team’s First Captain

The NHL currently consists of 32 franchises spread throughout North America. Of course, some of today’s teams began in other cities, which makes their histories a little complicated. After digging through the record books to find each team’s first captain, some of this list’s names may surprise fans. Whether they were future Hall of Famers or veterans with years of experience, ultimately, management felt that these 32 players were worthy of the distinction of having the “C” stitched on their sweaters.

Anaheim Ducks – Troy Loney (1993 – 1994)

Troy Loney was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim would take him from in the 1993 Expansion Draft. By then, the 29-year-old skated in 532 games, collecting 169 points before becoming Anaheim’s first captain in 1993-94.

However, his reign as team leader lasted only 62 games, as the Mighty Ducks flipped him to the New York Islanders for Tom Kurvers on June 29, 1994. Interestingly, Loney’s stint in Anaheim was the only time he wore a letter in the NHL.

Arizona Coyotes – Lars-Erik Sjöberg (1979 – 1980)

Lars-Erik Sjöberg’s resume before coming to North America in 1974-75 included several international medals, awards, and championships. Finally, at age 30, he joined the Winnipeg Jets in the World Hockey Association (WHA) and, within four seasons, was a three-time Avco Cup winner.

Winnipeg Jets Captain Lars-Erik Sjoberg carries the Avco Cup after winning the World Hockey Association (WHA) Championship 1979. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images/Getty Images)

After serving as team captain in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Leksands IF and Västra Frölunda IF, the Jets made him their leader in 1975-76. Despite not wearing a letter in 1978-79, missing most of the season, he regained the captaincy during the Jets’ first season in the NHL in 1979-80. Unfortunately, he died of cancer at 43 in 1987, seven years after retiring.

Boston Bruins – Sprague Cleghorn (1925 – 1928)

Sprague Cleghorn is among the few skaters to serve as a franchise’s first captain and have a plaque at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Additionally, he is the only player in NHL history to serve as captain of the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, two Original Six arch-rivals.

Interestingly, the Bruins didn’t have a captain in their first year, 1924-25, giving the title to Cleghorn in their second season, his first with the club. Although he would only serve in the position for three campaigns, he would become the first of ten former Bruins’ captains to end up in the Hall of Fame.

Buffalo Sabres – Floyd Smith (1970 – 1971)

Floyd Smith was a veteran of 534 games with the Bruins, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs when he came to the Buffalo Sabres in an August 1970 trade. As one of the more experienced guys in the room, the Sabres made Smith their first captain in 1970-71.

Before assuming the captaincy, Smith didn’t wear a letter with any of his previous teams, ultimately serving as the Sabres leader for just one season. After 83 games (over two campaigns) in Buffalo, Smith retired at 36 with 307 career points.

Calgary Flames – Keith McCreary (1972 – 1975)

As a prospect with the Canadiens, Keith McCreary caught a break by getting drafted by the Penguins in the 1967 Expansion Draft. After only nine NHL games, he skated in 292 with Pittsburgh over the next five seasons amassing 141 points.

This day in Georgia hockey history, August 8, 1972: Keith McCreary is named the first captain of the Atlanta Flames.

Eventually, McCreary wound up with the Atlanta Flames in the 1972 Expansion Draft and became the club’s first captain in 1972-73. During his three seasons with the team, he tallied 99 points in 231 games, retiring after the 1974-75 season.

Carolina Hurricanes – Rick Ley (1979 – 1981)

Rick Ley was a member of the Maple Leafs from 1968-69 until 1971-72, when he opted to sign with the New England Whalers in the WHA. Ultimately, in his first stint in the NHL, he scored only 62 points in 228 games. However, during his first season in the WHA, he was an All-Star and won the Avco Cup.

During his seven seasons in the WHA, he was a six-time All-Star and winner of the Dennis A. Murphy Trophy as the league’s best defenseman. By 1975-76, Ley was team captain, a role he maintained when the Whalers joined the NHL in 1979-80. Thanks to his contributions to the franchise, he’s in the Whalers Hall of Fame.

Chicago Blackhawks – Dick Irvin (1926 – 1929)

The Chicago Blackhawks didn’t wait long to name their first captain, selecting veteran Dick Irvin to lead the team during their inaugural season in 1926-27. Although he was 34 then, he had spent his entire adulthood playing in senior leagues across Western Canada from 1911 to 1925.

Even though he never played in the NHL after its inception in 1917, Irvin made the most of his short time in the league between 1926 and 1929, playing 95 games and collecting 52 points. Eventually, he earned induction into the Manitoba and Hockey Hall of Fames.

Colorado Avalanche – Marc Tardif (1979 – 1981)

Marc Tardif was a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Canadiens before lacing them up in the WHA in 1973-74. After brief stints with the Los Angeles Sharks and Michigan Stags/Baltimore Blades, he wound up with the Quebec Nordiques in 1974-75.

Within a season of joining the Nordiques, Tardif would win a scoring title and the WHA’s MVP award before guiding the team to an Avco Cup championship in 1976-77. Interestingly, that was the year he became team captain, a role he would maintain when the Nordiques joined the NHL in 1979-80. After another four years in the NHL, he retired after the 1982-83 season.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Lyle Odelein (2000 – 2002)

By the time Lyle Odelein ended up with the Columbus Blue Jackets through the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft, he was a Stanley Cup champion and a veteran of 721 games. Ultimately, throughout his 16-year career, he skated with eight different franchises but became the Blue Jackets’ first captain in 2000-01.

20 years ago today, Lyle Odelein was named the inaugural captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Unfortunately, Odelein’s stint as team leader was short, just 146 games over two seasons, before Columbus traded him to Chicago in a March 2002 deal. Overall, he played in 1,050 NHL games and collected 252 points, serving as an alternate captain for one season with the Canadiens and Florida Panthers.

Dallas Stars – Bob Woytowich (1967 – 1968)

Bob Woytowich skated with the Minnesota North Stars for one season, serving as their captain during their inaugural year in 1967-68. Before joining the new team through the 1967 Expansion Draft, he played three seasons with the Bruins.

Happy 78th birthday today posthumously to former Minnesota North Stars NHL defenseman – Bob Woytowich born in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Despite playing in only 66 games with the North Stars, Woytowich collected only 21 points with a minus-26 rating but netted Minnesota a first-round pick from the Penguins in an October 1968 trade. Eventually, he left the NHL for the WHA, finishing his career in 1976 after 746 professional hockey games.

Detroit Red Wings – Art Duncan (1926 – 1927)

According to several online resources, Art Duncan was the first captain of the Red Wings. Surprisingly, he only played one season (34 games) with the club before moving on to the Maple Leafs and retiring at 39 after the 1930-31 season.

As a star in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PHCA) from 1915 to 1924, Duncan didn’t make his NHL debut until 1926, when he was 35. Statistically, he collected just 34 points in 156 games.

Edmonton Oilers – Ron Chipperfield (1979 – 1980)

Ron Chipperfield served as the captain of the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL), winning several awards, including Player of the Year in 1973-74. After turning pro, he played with the Vancouver Blazers and Calgary Cowboys in the WHA before joining the Edmonton Oilers in 1977-78.

Captain Ron Chipperfield and a young Mark Messier each score twice as the Oilers beat the North Stars 5-3 at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Minnesota.



Jim Corsi and Don Cutts split the game in goal for Edmonton.

Eventually, the Oilers merged into the NHL in 1979-80, and Chipperfield became their first captain, the only time he’d serve in a leadership role in the league. Although his NHL career lasted only 83 games, he went to Italy and three league championships before retiring in 1983-84.

Florida Panthers – Brian Skrudland (1993 – 1997)

Brian Skrudland played in 491 games and had a Stanley Cup ring when the Panthers called his name at the 1993 Expansion Draft. Besides eight seasons with the Canadiens, Skrudland played the second most games (256) of his career with the Panthers, serving as the team’s first captain for four seasons.

Interestingly, Skrudland left the team as a free agent in 1997, opting to join the Rangers before winning another Stanley Cup with the Stars in 1999. Despite no individual NHL awards on his resume, he did receive votes for the Frank J. Selke Trophy on eight occasions.

Los Angeles Kings – Bob Wall (1967 – 1969)

Before joining the Los Angeles Kings in the 1967 Expansion Draft, Bob Wall played 40 games with the Red Wings from 1965 to 1967. As a career minor leaguer, he finally caught a break with the Kings, who made him the first captain in team history.

Los Angeles Kings players in front of the Forum before their inaugural NHL season (1967/68)



From Right to Left: Captain Bob Wall, Eddie "The Jet" Joyal, Real Lemieux, Terry Sawchuk, "Cowboy" Bill Flett, Wayne Rutledge and Bill White

Although he skated in 322 NHL games over eight seasons, Wall’s best years came in a Kings’ jersey, where he netted 67 points in 212 games. Eventually, after spending more time bouncing between the minors and the NHL from 1970 to 1976, he retired at 33.

Minnesota Wild – Mikko Koivu* (2009 – 2020)

When the Minnesota Wild joined the NHL in 2000, they did not select a team captain; instead chose to rotate the duties among five players. Historically, those first captains were Sean O’Donnell, Scott Pellerin, Wes Waltz, Brad Bombardir, and Darby Hendrickson.

Mikko Koivu, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Interestingly, the Wild did not have a permanent captain for the first nine seasons of their existence, with 22 different players holding the honor, including Mikko Koivu. Then, in 2009-10, Minnesota made Koivu the first permanent captain in team history, a role he had for the next 11 seasons.

As of 2023, he remains the club leader in games played (1,028), assists (504), and points (709). Although Koivu is not officially the first captain in Wild history, he was their first true captain and their best skater thus far.

Montreal Canadiens – Newsy Lalonde (1917 – 1922)

Newsy Lalonde was one of the first superstars of the NHL, so it is only fitting the Hall of Famer was the first captain in Canadiens’ history. Interestingly, besides a brief sting with the Vancouver Millionaires in 1911-12, Lalonde played with the Canadiens from 1909 to 1917 in the National Hockey Association (NHA), serving as captain on three separate occasions.

Before merging into the NHL, Lalonde served as the captain in the Canadiens’ final season in the NHA, maintaining the role during their first NHL season in 1917-18. Ultimately, he stayed in the position for the next five seasons, scoring 167 points in 98 games before leaving the team and the league for the Western Canada Hockey League in 1922.

Nashville Predators – Tom Fitzgerald (1998 – 2002)

Tom Fitzgerald was a veteran of 569 games and a free agent in the summer of 1998. After previously being drafted by the Panthers in the 1993 Expansion Draft, he opted to sign with the league’s newest expansion team, the Nashville Predators, in 1998, becoming their first captain.

David Poile's final trade as Nashville's GM: He swaps seventh-round picks with NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald, the first captain in Predators history.



So cool. Such an awesome moment.



Enjoy your retirement, David.

Although today’s fans may only recognize him as a team executive, Fitzgerald played 1,097 games with seven clubs over 17 seasons. During his time with the Predators, he collected 88 points in 307 games before a March 2002 trade sent him to the Blackhawks.

New Jersey Devils – Simon Nolet (1974 – 1977)

In 1982, the New Jersey Devils finally found a home in East Rutherford after a decade of uncertainty as the Kansas City Scouts (1974 to 1976) and the Colorado Rockies (1976 to 1982). During those early years as the Scouts, the team named Simon Nolet as their first captain.

As a prospect with the Philadelphia Flyers, Nolet played 358 games over seven years, winning a Stanley Cup title with the team before the Scouts drafted him in the 1974 Expansion Draft. Although the Scouts traded him to the Penguins in 1976, he returned the following season when the Scouts relocated to Colorado, reassuming his role as captain for one final season before retirement in 1977.

New York Islanders – Ed Westfall (1972 – 1977)

Ed Westfall came to the Islanders via the 1972 Expansion Draft after spending 11 seasons with the Bruins, winning two Stanley Cup rings. Surprisingly, he collected almost as many points on Long Island (286) as in Boston (339) in fewer games, 733-493.

Ed Westfall, New York Islanders (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

While leading the Islanders, Westfall earned the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 1976. Ultimately, before retiring in 1979 at 38, he shared the captaincy with Clark Gillies in 1976-77, relinquishing the role to him at the end of the season.

New York Rangers – Bill Cook (1926 – 1937)

Bill Cook was not only the first captain in Rangers’ history, he remains one of their longest-serving leaders, acting as captain for 11 seasons. Statistically, he played his entire NHL career on Broadway, skating in 475 games, netting 366 points, and winning two Stanley Cup titles.

1933 New York Rangers accepting the Stanley Cup from league president Frank Calder.



Left to right: Earl Seibert, Andy Aitkenhead, Ivan Johnson, Frank Boucher, Bun Cook, and team captain Bill Cook.

Interestingly, the Hall of Famer won no individual awards but twice finished in second place in Hart Trophy voting. Ultimately, the four-time All-Star played his entire 30s with the Rangers, debuting at 30 and retiring at 40.

Ottawa Senators – Laurie Boschman (1992 – 1993)

The first captain in Ottawa Senators’ history was Laurie Boschman, a veteran of 939 games with four NHL franchises. After acquiring him in the 1992 Expansion Draft, the 32-year-old played his final season with the Senators, skating in 70 games and collecting 16 points.

Winterlude is hosting the Ottawa Senators Alumni and NHL Alumni for an Outdoor Shinny Hockey Game on the Rideau Canal Skateway this Saturday Feb 2nd from 1p.m. to 2p.m. Come watch Chris Neil, Laurie Boschman, Pascal Leclaire, and more with the chance to win Senators prizes!

Initially, Boschman debuted with the Maple Leafs at 19 and bounced between the Oilers, Jets, and Devils before retiring as the first captain for the Senators. Overall, he finished his career with 1,009 games played.

Philadelphia Flyers – Lou Angotti (1967 – 1968)

The Flyers were one of the six expansion teams to join the NHL in 1967, naming Lou Angotti as the first team captain. After debuting at 27 with the Rangers, he skated with the Blackhawks before being claimed in the Expansion Draft.

We regret to announce the passing of Lou Angotti at the age of 83.



Angotti played parts of 10 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, Chicago Black Hawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues, recording 103 goals and 186 assists in 653 games.

Although Angotti only played one season with the Flyers, it was his only leadership role in the league. Eventually, he retired from professional hockey at 37 after 679 games between the NHL and WHA.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Abe McDonald (1967 – 1968)

Abe McDonald played with four Original Six teams before the Penguins drafted him in the 1967 Expansion Draft. After winning Stanley Cup rings with the Canadiens and the Blackhawks, he skated with the Bruins and Red Wings.

Although he played only one year in Pittsburgh, he was one of their most veteran skaters and was the team’s first captain. Interestingly, the Penguins traded him to the St. Louis Blues on June 11, 1968, for Angotti, who they had acquired earlier that day from the Flyers.

San Jose Sharks – Doug Wilson (1991 – 1993)

Doug Wilson is the only player in NHL history to be an expansion team captain and eventually become that team’s General Manager. As a veteran of 938 games with the Blackhawks for 14 years, he was an alternate captain for his final two seasons with the team.

Congratulations Doug Wilson!



Tonight SJSharks GM and original captain was welcomed into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame.

After joining the Sharks through trade in September 1991, the Hall of Famer and one-time Norris Trophy winner would serve two years as the team’s first captain. Within five years of retirement in 1992-93, he would return to the franchise as Director of Player Personnel, advancing to General Manager in 2004, a role he held until 2022.

Seattle Kraken – Mark Giordano (2021 – 2022)

The Seattle Kraken wasted no time naming a captain during their inaugural season, giving former Flames’ leader Mark Giordano the honor. Interestingly, he remains the only captain in team history since the Kraken traded him at the 2022 deadline to the Maple Leafs.

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As it stands, Giordano is one of the shortest reigning first-time captains, skating with the Kraken for only 55 games. After the 2022-23 season, the former Norris Trophy winner skated 1,102 games with 568 points.

St. Louis Blues – Al Arbour (1967 – 1970)

Al Arbour was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs before landing with the Blues in the 1967 Expansion Draft. Then, as the first captain in team history, he led them to the Stanley Cup Final in their first three seasons from 1967 to 1970.

Eventually, Arbour stepped down as captain for the 1970-71 season to become head coach, serving as a player/coach for one season. Despite his accomplishments as a player, he became a Hall of Famer by coaching the Islanders for 23 years and winning four additional Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1984.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Paul Ysebaert (1995 – 1997)

The Tampa Bay Lightning played their first game on Oct. 7, 1992, but only named a captain at the start of the 1995-96 season, selecting Paul Ysebaert for the role. By then, he had played with the Devils and Red Wings, coming to Tampa Bay in a trade on Feb. 22, 1995.

Playing over 200 games with Detroit and Tampa Bay, today's #FalconsInTheNHL is Paul Ysebaert:



BGSU (1984-87)

New Jersey (1988-90)

Detroit (1990-93)

Winnipeg (1993-94)

Chicago (1993-95)

Tampa Bay (1995-99)

Ysebaert also played five games for Team Canada!

Despite posting better numbers in Detroit (170), Ysebaert played more games with the Lightning (215), finishing his career with 532 contests. Eventually, he retired from professional hockey after a season in the Swiss League in 1999-2000.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Ken Randalk (1917 – 1918)

There have been 25 captains in the 106-year history of the Maple Leafs, with Ken Randalk serving as the first. After turning pro in 1909, he played with the Toronto Blueshirts and Montreal Wanderers in the NHA in 1916-17 before joining the Toronto Hockey Club for their inaugural season in 1917-18.

Eventually, the team became the Toronto Arenas during their second season, although Randalk didn’t remain their captain. However, he stayed with the franchise until 1922-23, opting to finish his career in Canadian professional leagues before retiring in 1931.

Vancouver Canucks – Orland Kurtenbach (1970 – 1974)

Orland Kurtenbach played with three Original Six clubs, the Rangers, the Bruins, and the Maple Leafs, before finding a home with the Vancouver Canucks in 1970. After coming to the expansion club with over 411 games of experience, he became the first captain in Canucks history.

50 years ago today (December 12, 1970), Orland Kurtenbach records 3 goals and an assist to help his Canucks beat the California Golden Seals 5-2 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. It marks the only career hat trick for the VAN captain, as well as the 1st in franchise history

During his tenure, which ended with his retirement in 1974, Kurtenbach had his most productive years with the team scoring 163 points in 229 games. Statistically, he finished a 13-year career with 332 points in 640 games.

Vegas Golden Knights – Mark Stone (2020 – Present)

The Vegas Golden Knights went to the Stanley Cup Final during their inaugural season in 2018-19 without a captain. After acquiring All-Rookie Mark Stone in March 2019, the team wasted no time stitching a letter upon his jersey.

The Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone celebrates with the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although the team won the Stanley Cup during his third year as captain, Stone became the first first-time captain in league history to lead his team to a championship. So far, after 11 seasons in the league, he has collected 514 points in 584 games despite missing significant time due to injuries.

Washington Capitals – Doug Mohns (1974 – 1975)

Doug Mohns played in 1,316 games with four NHL teams before the Flames traded him to the Washington Capitals in June 1974. As one of the most experienced guys in the lineup, the team made the 41-year-old their first captain.

Doug Mohns was the first captain of the Washington Capitals. Mohns could play both forward and defense and had a great pair of wheels. He played 23 seasons and 1389 regular season games.

Unfortunately, Mohns shares a part of hockey history as the leader of the worse statistical team of all time, as the Capitals went 8-67-5 in 80 games. After just 75 games in Washington, he retired with 710 career points.

Winnipeg Jets – Kelly Buchberger (1999 – 2000)

As many hockey fans know, the Jets were reborn in 2011 after Atlanta Thrashers relocated after 11 seasons in Georgia. During their inaugural campaign (1999) in the South, Kelly Buchberger became the first captain in team history.

As a two-time Stanley Cup champion and former captain of the Oilers, Buchberger served in the role with the Thrashers until a late-season sent him to the Kings. Although he played in 1,182 games in the NHL, he skated in only 68 with Atlanta, the lowest total with any team he played for.

Historical Perspective

Earning the honor of being named captain of the NHL franchise is a privilege so few players have ever achieved. Even though most players dream of being the captain who hoists the Stanley Cup, no one ever thinks about becoming the first captain in a new team’s history. Ultimately, this exclusive club has 32 members and would only grow if the league ushered in a new era of expansion.

Historically, many of the players on this list are champions, award winners, and Hall of Famers. Without that valuable experience, these players may have never become leaders in new dressing rooms, helping forge a new identity with players from different teams.