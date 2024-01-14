OHL: 5 Spitfires Ranked by Central Scouting for 2024 NHL Draft

While the Windsor Spitfires are pushing towards a playoff spot in the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Western Conference, they got some recognition on Friday. NHL Central Scouting released its Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft and five players were a part of it.

Coming into 2023-24, it was no secret that the Spitfires were going to struggle a bit. They went all-in last season and the result is an influx of youth and draft picks. However, general manager Bill Bowler has been able to use the situation to develop his younger core. With that comes extra playing time and, potentially, NHL recognition. On Friday, five players were ranked in the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings among North American skaters. While this has been a tough season, the recognition is a sign that things are looking up. Let’s go through the rankings.

#12 – Forward Liam Greentree

When the Spitfires drafted the 6-foot-2, 198-pound Liam Greentree 34th overall in the second round in 2022, they envisioned a kid who could do it all. Little did they know that he would become a force so quickly.

Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

In his rookie season, he put home 25 goals and 45 points in 61 games, building his confidence as the season progressed. He was a large winger who wasn’t afraid to go anywhere on the ice if it meant helping his team. This season, that has only progressed. He already has 23 goals and 55 points in just 36 games, ranking him 10th in the OHL. He’s currently listed 12th among North American Skaters and there’s no reason he can’t climb higher. On New Year’s Eve, interim head coach Casey Torres said Greentree is not only a great player but a great person.

“First and foremost, he’s an outstanding individual,” Torres said. “(He has a) high compete level, but then his hockey sense and his deception game is at an elite level. He’s also got an elite shot and, when you have multiple elite characteristics, you’re going to find a lot of NHL teams interested.”

With the Spitfires rebuilding, a lot of the spotlight will be on him as he leads the club into the second half and 2024-25. He doesn’t seem phased by anything, which can only benefit him in the long-term. How far can the Oshawa, ON native go? We’re going to find out.

#101 – Defenceman Anthony Cristoforo

The Spitfires’ first-round pick in 2022, defenceman Anthony Cristoforo has been a unique specimen. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Woodbridge, ON native had 78 points in 65 games for the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 AAA in his draft season and Bowler liked his offensive potential.

It’s worked out well. Cristoforo had six goals and 41 points in 63 games last season, showing a real knack for the net on a veteran-laden defence. While they brought him along slowly, he started seeing top-four ice time, which has only progressed.

Anthony Cristoforo of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

This season, he’s at almost an identical pace with three goals and 25 points in 38 games. Defensively, he’s at his best when playing a simple, stick-check game. It’s a work-in-progress and, on New Year’s Eve, Torres said that Cristoforo has become a leader on the team.

“Anthony is a fantastic kid,” Torres said. “I love his energy on the bench. He’s very competitive so when he’s engaged in the game, it makes him that much more of an effective player. He has an elite stick and that’s a big part of his game. (Since late November) he’s stepped up and been a leader on our team. He logs almost 30 minutes a night … He’s a really important part of our team.”

Cristoforo has all kinds of potential and the NHL has recognized it on multiple occasions. While he has work to do in his own end, he’s still young and there’s plenty of time to climb the rankings. This is a kid who’s passionate about improving and could silence critics before long.

#125 – Forward Anthony (A.J.) Spellacy

When Bowler selected forward A.J. Spellacy in the third round in 2022, he wasn’t sure what would happen. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Westlake, OH native had to choose between football and hockey. Fortunately, the Spitfires were able to sell him on the OHL.

Spellacy joined the Spitfires and made an immediate impact. With impressive size and speed to burn, he skated around the offensive zone like he was born to do it. Through 47 games, he had seven goals and 17 points and looked like he could break out soon. Unfortunately, an injury after a hit sidelined him for the rest of the season.

A.J. Spellacy of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

He came into camp in September ready to push forward. It was a slow start, though, as it took him a month to record his first point. The speed, tenacity, and drive were all there; he just couldn’t find the production. He’s kept with it, though, and now has 17 points in 38 games. Torres said the speed and size is intriguing.

“When he’s at his best, he’s a fantastic skater and a great athlete,” Torres said. “He’s been taking the puck to the net more … and, when he’s playing with some physicality in his game, he’s an intriguing prospect and a real effective player for us … His threat of speed against opponents can create a lot of confusion or trouble defensively for the other team.”

His combination of speed, size, and intelligence is tough to find. There’s no off-switch for his motor and, once he finds offensive consistency, he’s going to be a force. The NHL recognized that, too, ranking him 125th at midterm. If he can keep trending up, someone is going to get a steal.

#146 – Defenceman Josef Eichler

Part of this season’s rebuild was getting younger on defence. During the 2023 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft in July, Bowler went to Czechia to bring in 17-year-old defenceman Josef Eichler. Each team can only carry two Imports (any player whose parents or guardians reside primarily outside of Canada or the United States) and, through trades, he’s joined Russian forward Valentin Zhugin on the Spitfires.

Josef Eichler of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The 6-foot, 192-pound Benesov, Czechia native was known for his rough-and-tumble style and has come as advertised. In 36 games, he has three goals and four points along with 63 penalty minutes. He plays a gritty, sandpaper style that tends to rub others the wrong way. While it’s taking time for him to adjust, he’s seen solid progression. On Saturday, Torres said that he’s a hard-working kid who is eager to learn, no matter what method they use.

“He’s just a real hard, strong player to play against,” Torres said. “He’s come over here knowing very little English … If I was in Czechia playing a hockey game and the coach was trying to tell me something, would I know what is being said? That can’t be easy. So there’s certainly been a lot of Google Translate, a lot of video, a lot of using the board diagrams, and a lot of hand signals … He pushes our guys to be better in practice and he’s still a young player who’s taking on big minutes.”

With the help of his coaches and teammates, he’s learning to play smarter hockey while still getting involved physically. He’s currently ranked 146th by Central Scouting and, if he continues to improve, he’s going to be vital to the club in 2024-25 and beyond.

#184 – Forward Cole Davis

Spitfires’ forward Cole Davis might be the perfect example of keeping on the path to success. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2022 and spent most of last season with the LaSalle Vipers Junior B. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger had 46 points in 47 games with a good bite to his game.

Cole Davis (86) scores a goal for the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Davis got a taste of the OHL at the end of last season and made the Spitfires during this season’s camp. He’s taken the opportunity and run with it, scoring 12 goals and 22 points in 38 games, which is seventh among OHL rookies. On New Year’s Eve, Torres said he’s a prospect you’ll want to keep an eye on.

“Going into preseason training camp, I thought he was outstanding,” Torres said. “I didn’t really know much about him. A good close friend of mine tipped me off that ‘you’re probably going to like this guy’ and then he had a fantastic training camp. He did it with a ruptured spleen. I think he’s been outstanding for us so it didn’t shock me that he’s near the top of rookie scoring … He’s a skilled, smart, competitive player and I think he’s only going to get better and better in his time here.”

Whether it’s in the room, around the community, or during games, he’s a kid who doesn’t stop working. He’s ranked 184th now but that could easily rise if he continues to improve at his current pace.

The 2024 NHL Draft is set for June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Currently, Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is ranked first. If things keep progressing up for the Spitfires, they could hear plenty of their own names called over the two days.