This Is the Best Oilers Team Since the 1980s

Could it be true? Is the 2023-24 version of the Edmonton Oilers the team that all Oilers fans were wishing for during the decade of darkness? I think so. When you examine the roster closely, this current version of the Oilers is the best team they’ve had since the late 1980s when they were routinely winning Stanley Cups. Yes, just as good as the 1990 Stanley Cup-winning team without Wayne Gretzky and even better than the Chris Pronger, Dwayne Roloson-led team of 2006.

Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl Are At The Top of Their Game

This current version of the Oilers is led by two of the best players in the world: Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both are lethal when playing on the power-play and provide a one-two punch at centre that can’t be touched by any other team in the league.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The dynamic duo is also maturing and is committed to playing smarter at both ends of the ice. Expectations are high for both McDavid and Draisaitl to be better than ever in 2023-24.

Oilers Forward Group Deepest In Years

In the 2022-23 NHL season, the Oilers forward group benefited from the career year that veteran Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had when he reached 104 points in the regular season. Zach Hyman also chipped in with 83 points and Evander Kane, despite his early season wrist injury, started looking like his old self as the playoffs came around. This offseason, the Oilers traded both Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin but added former Erie Otter and teammate of McDavid, Connor Brown who is coming in with expectations to contribute right away.

Two young forwards with big expectations in the 2023-24 season also include Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod. Both will be asked by head coach Jay Woodcroft to step up and do even more this season. The biggest loss to the Oilers over the summer was Kostin, whose grit and toughness will definitely be missed in the lineup.

A Full Season of Mattias Ekholm

Oilers general manager Ken Holland pulled off the best trade of the 2023 Trade Deadline when he brought in veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. He was impressive down the stretch for the Oilers and helped bring steadiness to the defensive core. As good as he was in his limited time with the Oilers, a full season with the Swedish-born rearguard should make the Oilers even stronger in the 2023-24 season, especially in their own zone.

Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The biggest beneficiary of the Ekholm deal was Evan Bouchard, who it looks like has signed a bridge deal for two more seasons in Oilers colours. Expect big things from both Ekholm and Bouchard this season. Darnell Nurse should also be poised for a strong season, especially because of the addition of Ekholm who will cut into some of Nurse’s playing time – allowing him to be fresher come the second half of the season. Oilers fans should also keep a close eye on Philip Broberg as he is expected to play more minutes in the 2023-24 season and is due to live up to the potential the Oilers saw in him when they selected him first overall in 2019.

Oilers Should Be Stronger in Goal in 2023-24

Last season 24-year-old goaltender Stuart Skinner stepped up in a big way and saved the Oilers season after free agent Jack Campbell had a disappointing year. His play opened up eyes all across the NHL and he was chosen as a finalist for the Calder Trophy for NHL Rookie of the Year. Oilers fans should expect even more of the Oilers goaltending duo this season with Skinner, clearly the goalie of the present and the future, as the starter.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for Campbell, his strong performances in relief in the 2023 NHL Playoffs might’ve been the shot in the arm he and the team needed. Things couldn’t have gone much worse for Campbell last season, and he is expected to have a better year in an Oilers uniform. If not, the Oilers can ill afford to have a repeat of last season, and Campbell could be on a short leash.

Stanley Cup or Bust for the 2023-24 Oilers

When you put this current version of the Oilers up against past great Oilers teams, they stack up well. The only thing missing is a Stanley Cup championship. While teams in the Pacific Division such as the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, and Los Angeles Kings have either stagnated this offseason or gotten worse (on paper at least), the Oilers look like they could be poised to compete for the Pacific Division crown and dare we say a legitimate shot at winning a Stanley Cup in 2024. It’s hard to say what will happen during the regular season, but this current version does look as strong as they ever have. And they definitely belong in the conversation with the great Oilers dynasty teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s.