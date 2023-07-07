Oilers’ Bourgault Trying to Overcome Same Hurdles as Yamamoto

Former Edmonton Oiler Kailer Yamamoto and current Oiler Xavier Bourgault have several similarities. Both are right-handed shots, both former 22nd overall draft picks, both were scorers in junior and projected to be top six NHL players and when they were both drafted, they were considered smaller in stature by NHL standards; although Bourgault at 6-foot and 170 pounds, was slightly bigger than the 5-foot-6 and 153-pound Yamamoto.

Yamamoto was recently traded from the Oilers — one reason was for his inability to finish in prime scoring areas, and another was due to his size — he was too easily pushed around and was exposed in the playoffs. Given that, it’s reasonable to have concerns with Bourgault as his size when he was drafted was considered in the lower percentiles.

On that note, Bourgault was on the “Oilers Now” show recently and he was asked if there was someone he patterned his game after, and he said:

“I’m not the biggest guy, so with the Edmonton Oilers, they had Kailer Yamamoto and [he wasn’t] the biggest guy, but he was very effective on the forecheck and he has a lot of heart. So, I was looking at his game.” – Xavier Bourgault

Yet, if Bourgault is going to excel with the Oilers one day, he has to overcome the deficiencies that impeded Yamamoto’s success.

Bourgault Is Working on a Solution to Overcome Size Issue

When Yamamoto was on the Oilers he played with a lot of bite and wasn’t scared to go into the corners with 220-pound defencemen, but that brave style playing at 153 pounds led to injuries and he missed a total of 24 games last season. Moreover, it seemed the fierce and physical nature of playoff hockey overwhelmed him. He suffered an injury in the 2022 Western Conference Final when Gabriel Landeskog dished a hard check, and in 34 total postseason games with the Oilers, he only managed to score three goals.

From all accounts, it seems like Bourgault kept a close observation of Yamamoto’s shortcomings and how his smaller stature posed a limitation for him. The former Shawinigan Cataractes star recently said he’s been spending a lot of time in the gym, saying, “Right now I’ve been doing a lot of training, I’ve been eating a lot, I’ve put on nine pounds now.” He added, “I’m 185 [pounds] now…For sure I feel stronger, so now the next phase will be [to add] more power.”

Xavier Bourgault, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that before being drafted, Bourgault was known for having a high hockey IQ and NHL Central Scouting said he had an elite scoring touch. Should he make the NHL, he’d likely be slated to play right-wing and he’d look to do what Yamamoto couldn’t and that’s become a staple in Edmonton’s top six for years to come. Yamamoto had the smarts but lacked size, and with Bourgault’s offseason training, he’s already pushing to be 32 pounds heavier than the former Oiler by the time training camp starts.

Bourgault’s dedication to hitting the gym and building muscle signifies his understanding of what it takes for a smaller player to thrive in the NHL. If he adds strength and power to his toolkit which already contains elite offensive potential, this increases the likelihood he can make an impact with the Oilers.

Bourgault Could Make NHL Debut With Oilers This Season

Bourgault had a respectable first season of professional hockey, scoring 13 goals and 21 assists in 62 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors.

The Athletic’s Allan Mitchell analyzed Bourgault’s 2022-23 AHL season and noted the forward had a 60 percent on-ice goal share at even strength, which was the highest out of the Oilers’ other promising prospects that played in Bakersfield, like Raphael Lavoie, Tyler Tullio and Dylan Holloway (From “Lowetide: Are Oilers Prospects’ Minor League Stats an Indication of Future NHL Success?” The Athletic, 5/15/23). He goes on to say:

“If Bourgault has this kind of two-way ability and can score at a level that allows the team to play him with skill, the club could be looking at a far more productive player than was implied on draft day.” Allan Mitchell

That said, Bourgault isn’t expected to be a regular on the 2023-24 version of the Oilers, but he seems highly motivated to impress in the main training camp. Still, barring any trades, he’ll likely be sent down to the AHL and could be one of the first call-ups if the Oilers hit a string of injuries up front.

Edmonton grabs a wicked scorer in Xavier Bourgault. Smart kid with great hands who makes plays that others don't see. — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) July 24, 2021

Bourgault summarized his checklist for the upcoming season, saying, “My goal is to be on the Edmonton Oilers this year. I’ll do whatever it takes to make the team, to push for a spot. For sure, my goal is to play some games in the NHL this year. If I have to go to Bakersfield for a bit, I’ll do it.”

The question isn’t if, but when Bourgault gets his shot to showcase his skills with the Oilers’ elite players. However, in order to stick there long term, he’ll need to use his accurate shot and bury his chances in prime scoring areas, something that Yamamoto, despite his high effort level, was not able to do and ultimately led to his departure.

What type of player do you feel Xavier Bourgault projects to be long-term for the Oilers? Have your say in the comments below!