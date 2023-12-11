Oilers News & Rumors: McDavid, Pickard, Bouchard, Penalty Kill

The Edmonton Oilers picked up their seventh straight win as they defeated the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Connor McDavid scored but also added a surprising element of physicality to his very intentional game. Calvin Pickard got the net and played so well that he might be in line to get another start. Evan Bouchard stayed hot and is on an 11-game point streak. Finally, the penalty kill has been unbelievably effective. What is making it so successful?

McDavid Was Bullying the Devils

Something must have been under Connor McDavid’s skin on Sunday afternoon. He was incredibly noticeable and he was aiming specifically at Michael McLeod. Some were saying that McLeod took down McDavid early in the game and the Oilers’ captain used the rest of the game to make an example of his opponent. In one instance, there was a McDavid crosscheck that was an obvious penalty and it wasn’t called.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s interesting to watch a player like McDavid play that style of game. He didn’t drop his effort level in terms of the skill he was bringing to the game, but he was clearly on a mission. An angry McDavid is not only wildly entertaining to watch, but he’s sending a message to the rest of the team. If he’s willing to engage over and over, there’s no excuse for depth forwards.

Should Calvin Pickard Get the Next Game?

Calvin Pickard had a great game against the Devils. He got the surprising start on Sunday afternoon and he’s potentially earned the right to get another start while he’s playing well. The Oilers have to manage Stuart Skinner’s starts and if Chicago is going to be the least dangerous of the Oilers’ next few opponents, Jason Strudwick of the Got Yer’ Back podcast argues he should get back-to-back starts.

It seems unlikely the Oilers would run Pickard again considering Skinner is well-rested after the long break, but there is something to be said for running with the hot goaltender. So too, depending on what the Oilers have planned for Jack Campbell, there may not be many opportunities remaining for Pickard to prove he’s a capable backup.

Oilers Were Scouting Canadiens and Predators Game

Speaking of Campbell, Arpon Basu of The Athletic posted on Sunday afternoon that Assistant GM Brad Holland was in Montreal scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators. It’s not clear who the Oilers were specifically watching, but this is multiple games the Oilers have watched involving the Canadiens.

The two most likely candidates the Oilers would be looking at Cayden Primeau and Jake Allen. It’s well known that the Canadiens would like to move one of them, but Edmonton needs to know if they are a clear upgrade over what the Oilers currently have.

How Hot is Evan Bouchard?

Bouchard has now scored points in 11 consecutive games. He scored again on the power play for the Oilers with a near-100 mile-per-hour shot. He’s got great aim, good control, and his timing is impeccable. He’s finding a way to get the shot through far more than he used to and he’s extremely confident, choosing to take the play instead of defer to McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Bouchard has become an absolute weapon and there it adds another threat to the league’s hottest man advantage. Bouchard now has 28 points in 25 games. He’s also eliminating the defensive gaffes that plagued him early in the season.

The Oilers’ Penalty Kill Success

If you know what you’re partner is doing, the game becomes instinctive. The two forwards that come out together have chemistry. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has given people roles. The players who are killing penalties in Edmonton know when they are going to hit the ice. It’s their job, they’ve taken ownership of it, and they are prepared to work together.

On the blue line, Vincent Desharnais and Darnell Nurse are blocking shots. Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown are working well together.

Mark Stuart is running the Oilers’ power play now and he’s encouraged the penalty killers to get up and in the face of the puck holders on the power play.