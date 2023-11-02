Oilers Prospects Update: Akey, Munzenberger & Lavoie

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t started the 2023-24 season in the most ideal way. Having started the year 2-5-1 and near the bottom of the Pacific Division, it was the opposite of the start they wanted as they hoped to push for a Stanley Cup this season. Luckily, it’s still early enough in the season for them to turn their luck around and be contenders come playoff time. Looking into their future though, they have some prospects that have had really strong starts with their respective teams and have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of seasons with each one of them.

Defenceman Beau Akey was the Oilers’ second-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and he has proven the Oilers got a steal in selecting him. He had a fantastic training camp before being sent back to the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and has started the season quite well with them at both ends of the ice. Defenceman Luca Munzenberger is in his second season in the NCAA with the University of Vermont and has been a stud in his own zone. Lastly, forward Raphael Lavoie has exploded offensively in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors and has proven he can be a full-time Oiler as early as next season. With that, here is an in-depth look at all three players’ starts to their 2023-24 campaign.

Beau Akey – Defenceman, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Oilers selected Akey 56th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after a stellar season with the Colts, where he scored 11 goals and added 36 assists for 47 points through 66 games. He was praised by many for his strong two-way game and his leadership, which was evident in his short stint during training camp with the Oilers this season. Through 11 games to start the season with the Colts, Akey has scored three goals and added three assists for six points which places him ninth in scoring, and third in defensemen scoring on his team.

Beau Akey, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

It’s fair to assume the Oilers hope Akey can grow and earn himself a nine-game stint with the team for the 2024-25 season. He proved during the preseason that he can hold his own at the professional level and that he has the hockey IQ required to play at a higher level, but he needs to fine-tune a few things before he makes the jump. Two of those things are his skating and his shot, both of which are great, but will need to improve this season if he wants a shot to be a full-time Oiler as early as next season.

Luca Munzenberger – Defenceman, University of Vermont (NCAA)

Munzenberger was drafted 90th overall by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft after a solid defensive showing during the 2020-21 season. While that particular season was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Munzenberger stood out to the Oilers’ scouts. He was a guy that wasn’t expected to be selected until the last few rounds, but the Oilers went out and grabbed him earlier than expected, and seemed quite happy with their selection. During his draft year, he scored one goal and added two assists for three points with Kölner Junghaie U20 in the DNL in Germany where he served as the team’s captain. He also represented his home country of Germany at the World Junior Championship tournament where he didn’t produce offensively but stood out defensively.

Oilers: 3 In-Season Trade Destinations For Evan Bouchard

Latest News & Highlights

To start out his second season in the NCAA, Munzenberger has no points through his first three games. While the Oilers don’t expect him to dominate offensively, they’re expecting him to take a step forward defensively and improve both his skating and physical play, and in a short span to start out the season, he seems to be focusing on that. He has been playing quite well at the defensive end and could have a real chance at making the jump to the professional level as early as next season and playing with the Condors if he chooses to make that jump.

Raphael Lavoie – Forward, Bakersfield Condors (AHL)

For Oilers fans, it really raised some eyebrows when the team decided against choosing Lavoie for the opening night roster this season, instead sending him down to start the season in the AHL. The Oilers selected him 38th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft after an incredible offensive showing with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he scored 32 goals and added 41 assists for 73 points through 62 games. He finished his QMJHL career with 106 goals and 121 assists for 227 points through 217 games over four seasons.

Raphael Lavoie, Bakersfield Condors (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He has started out his third full season with the Condors having already been named AHL Player of the Week, and having scored four goals and three assists for seven points through the team’s first five games. He is an offensive powerhouse who is simply fine-tuning his game, and he will get his opportunity in the NHL as early as this season. While many fans don’t understand why he was cut from the opening night roster, it’s really simple. Head coach Jay Woodcroft won’t play him in the top six, so giving him more ice time to build his confidence in the AHL is more beneficial to his development than having him play minimal minutes in the Oilers’ bottom six.

All three of these players could become massive parts of the team’s future. They are all extremely skilled and have gotten out to fantastic starts this season in their own way. They all bring something different to the table, but they all bring something the Oilers will need in the near future. Hopefully, they can all continue their strong starts.