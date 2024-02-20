Oliver Kylington’s First Goal Back Highlights Flames Win Over Jets

On Monday, Oliver Kylington scored the opening goal in the Flames’ 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, his first since returning to the NHL after a season-and-half absence. The goal was outstanding, showcasing his smooth, seemingly effortless skating. Yet that moment of compelling theatre paled in comparison to its overarching significance.

At 4:19 of the first period, Kylington arrowed through Winnipeg’s defence like the parting of the Red Sea. His swiftly taken backhander didn’t give Vezina-favourite Connor Hellebuyck a chance to get set. It was Kylington’s first goal since potting one in Chicago on April 18, 2022.

Oliver Kylington goes for a skate and buries the backhand for his first of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bh2EbKHyV8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 19, 2024

Not long ago, Kylington wasn’t sure he’d play another game in the NHL. He hasn’t spoken to the media about the details of the trauma he endured, but what we do know is he’s a role model to everyone in society, regardless of whether you’ve been through a mental health battle. Authentic and vulnerable, he’s the epitome of what a hero represents.

How Kylington’s First Goal Can Shape the Rest of His Season

Kylington hasn’t yet returned to his peak level of 2021-22 when he scored 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 73 games. He is playing about four minutes less per game and is currently on the third defensive pairing. While he hasn’t been at his dynamic best, he has avoided committing costly mistakes. He’s been steady if not brilliant, a commendable accomplishment given his almost-two-year absence.

A gradual, incremental ascent is a winning formula for Kylington to return to his peak level. Monday’s opener was the first time, in nine games since he returned, that he burst through the defence and got in on goal alone. He made the most of his opportunity, taking Hellebuyck by surprise. In a post-game interview, Nazem Kadri compared it to a Bobby Orr-like goal.

"I saw ice, I just tried to take it and use what I could with it. I'm happy it went in."



Oliver Kylington talks to the media after scoring his first goal of the season in the 6-3 win over the Jets. pic.twitter.com/RcmmJlhLhO — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 20, 2024

The goal should provide confidence and a point from which to springboard. The first is often the most confronting impediment. Now that monkey’s off his back, don’t be surprised to see Kylington play with more swagger. He offers something the Flames didn’t have while he was recovering in Sweden: a fast puck-carrying defenceman who can cause havoc at top speed. Rasmus Andersson, at least in terms of skill set, is the closest the Flames have to a Kylington doppelganger. In 2021-22, Kylington scored a career-high nine goals. While an impressive return, his ceiling feels much higher.

What Is Kylington’s Ceiling, and Will He Re-Sign With Flames?

Kylington’s health, well-being, and happiness come first. Always. If we’ve learned anything as a society, it’s how important mental health is and how helpful it is to talk about it. Fully back to his daily NHL routine, Kylington takes each day as it comes. He’s grateful to be playing again and appreciative of the support he continually receives from the organization and fans. He finds joy in hockey again, which has been visibly apparent since his long-anticipated return.

Oliver Kylington, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kylington has abundant skill and will undoubtedly return to his 2021-22 peak. It’s just a matter of time. As his confidence grows and he continues down his current path, the 26-year-old should, at some point, eclipse his 2021-22 career bests. He’ll play between 18 and 22 minutes per game and cement himself as a top-four defenceman. And with an on-the-fly rebuild in the works that may see Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin depart for pastures anew, Kylington has every opportunity to be one of the team’s most influential leaders. In many eyes, he already is.

Kylington’s contract ends on Aug. 2, 2024. Currently, it’s not a priority for the courageous, resilient defenceman. But when the time comes, which it soon will, Kylington should remain a Flame for the foreseeable future. The city would be honoured to have him, and the organization would reap the on-and-off-ice benefits of re-signing a real-life superhero.