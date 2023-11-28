Penguins Letting Fast Starts by Crosby, Guentzel Go to Waste

Prior to their Nov. 24 meeting with the Buffalo Sabres, one might have expected the Pittsburgh Penguins to fare well. After all, they had already beaten them 4-0 on Nov. 11, as part of a five-game winning streak they were on at the time. Unfortunately, the game went as so many this season: the Penguins got a goal from Sidney Crosby’s line, but they couldn’t get enough support from the bottom two lines or the power play. They ultimately lost the game 3-2, sending them below .500.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The next night (Nov. 25), they faced off against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a game which gave us another common theme from this season: another goal from Crosby’s line, a toothless power play, but the Penguins defeated a team that many would have expected them to struggle against 3-2.

Now at a mediocre 10-10-0 as we reach the quarter mark of the 2023-24 season, it’s clear that this Penguins team will continue to struggle the way it is built, in spite of goaltender Tristan Jarry’s big contract or the headline-grabbing acquisition of superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson this past summer. And that’s a real shame because that mediocrity is going to waste the great seasons both Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel are putting together so far.

Crosby Playing at an Elite Level

Watching Crosby play, you wouldn’t know he is a 36-year-old playing in his 19th season. Much like last season, when I wrote about his level of play, Crosby still has great footspeed, his skating has not diminished, and he drives the play in all situations. But now, he seems even better.

Maybe it was last season’s playoff absence that has driven him so far, but Crosby has gotten off to his best start goals-wise since 2016-17 when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy by leading the NHL with 44 goals. And if there has been one constant for the Penguins, game in and game out, it has been that Crosby will get on the scoresheet. He had an 11-game points streak from Oct. 24 to Nov. 18 during which he scored nine goals and assisted on eight others. On top of that, he has been held without a point only three times.

Crosby now has 13 goals and 24 points in 20 games, good enough for a 53-goal and 98-point pace, which would be among the best by an NHL player of that age. He also is leading the NHL with a remarkable 21 points at even strength, 17 of which are in 5-on-5 situations. It seems the only thing holding him back from chasing a 120-point pace this season is the Penguins’ crummy power play, but more on that in a bit.

In short, Crosby looks like he has plenty left in the tank, and the team’s record ought to reflect that. He has maintained himself at his age and continues to make his linemates even better. Just ask Guentzel.

Guentzel Having a Career Year

Guentzel has been a mainstay on Crosby’s wing for years at this point, and he is enjoying his best production now. And this despite fears that he would miss games due to injury at the start of the season. Instead, he has appeared in all 20 Penguins games, scoring seven goals, a team-high 16 assists, and 23 points.

Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A two-time 40-goal scorer, Guentzel has settled into more of a setup role this season, and his current pace has him shooting for 66 assists, which would be 22 more than his previous career best. He seems comfortable in the role, setting up eight of his captain’s 13 goals, including both of his power play tallies, and five of Bryan Rust’s nine goals.

Like Crosby, Guentzel’s production has been consistent, as he has only been held scoreless four times in 20 games. He crafted a solid points streak of his own, picking up eight assists and 12 points in eight straight before the New York Rangers blanked the Penguins 1-0 on Nov. 22. Most of the time, it feels like the only line showing up to score is Crosby’s. But like Crosby, the thing keeping Guentzel from chasing a 100-point pace instead of his current 94-point one has been the power play.

Penguins Have a Plethora of Problems

Where to begin with the Penguins’ flaws? It is a target-rich environment, after all. First off, supplemental scoring has been tough to come by. Aside from Crosby’s line, including the rejuvenated Rust, Evgeni Malkin and newly acquired Reilly Smith have made a great pairing. However, Rickard Rakell was the odd man out of the top six, going goalless in 14 games before landing on injured reserve.

The bottom two lines have struggled to produce until relatively recently. The possible exception there is Radim Zohorna, who provided a spark earlier in the season. But the ever-enigmatic Jeff Carter has not produced a goal yet this season, with his first assist coming in the Maple Leafs game. Carter has also been a scratch for the first time in his career this season.

Then there is the problematic power play. On paper, a team with Crosby, Malkin, Rust, Guentzel, and Karlsson should be dominant with the man advantage. Instead, they have been hollow, scoring only seven goals so far at an anemic 12.5 percent efficiency, good enough for 26th out of 32 teams. Instead of being dominant, they are unfocused. Crosby, Malkin, and Karlsson each lead the team with two power play goals apiece, but Crosby’s both came in the second game of the season, with the other two scoring their most recent tallies over two weeks ago.

I am not one to prescribe a coaching change, nor am I one to say Player X or Y needs to be moved, but clearly something needs to be done. And quick. Otherwise, we are witnessing another season of disappointment for Crosby and Guentzel, which otherwise would be cause for celebration.