Penguins’ Team Chemistry The Early Focus In Training Camp

Much has been made of Pittsburgh Penguins’ president of hockey ops Kyle Dubas‘ offseason moves and how they can help the team improve on their most disappointing season in recent memory. Through all the speculation, it remained to be seen how all the new faces would mesh with the Penguins’ established stars. Camp began just over a week ago and the team has just made the first series of cuts, trimming the roster to 47 players. The first scrimmage games have been played and Dubas and company are truly beginning to see what’s in store for 2023-24.

Kyle Dubas Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Ops (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Many of the new additions bring welcome experience to a team that struggled mightily last season, especially down the stretch. The chemistry is already starting to emerge as the regulars get their reps.

Penguins’ Top Lines Coming Together With Smith Addition

The Penguins had a respectable power play unit last season, clocking in at 21.7 percent, good for 14th in the NHL. Despite the moderate success, they could never really find the right personnel to make it click regularly. They’ve been working on the top unit in camp, and head coach Mike Sullivan seems giddy with excitement at his options. Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have seen time together, as have Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, and new arrival Reilly Smith. Smith has established a reputation as one of the league’s most tenacious forecheckers, which caught the attention of the Penguins’ brass after Jason Zucker’s departure.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Smith has spent the majority of camp teamed with Malkin on the second line, and he has already exhibited high praise for his new teammate, saying:

“He’s a world-class player. He sees the ice so well. He creates so many options by creating space for himself and his teammates. I’m just trying to do my best to complement him right now and to try to create some chemistry. Obviously, lines juggle a million times throughout the year, but it’s nice if you can create something fast and get off to a good start and creating chemistry can go a long way.” – Reilly Smith on his first impressions of working with Evgeni Malkin (From “New Penguins forward Reilly Smith looks like fit next to Evgeni Malkin”, Seth Rorabaugh, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, 28/09/2023).

Smith is expected to fill the skates of Zucker, and Sullivan espoused that Smith’s skillset is exactly what the Penguins need to rebound from last season. He is a hard-nosed, in-your-face kind of player that pairs well with the Penguins’ stars, and he has sent that exact message in camp so far.

Revamped Power Play Getting Reps

Much of the discussion has centered on the Penguins’ big fish acquisition. Of course, that’s defending Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, brought on after a blockbuster deal with the San Jose Sharks. A player of his calibre is destined to lead the defense core of any team he plays on – except this one. Letang’s presence means that he and Karlsson will form a duo unlike anything the Penguins have had before. They have been experimenting with the two legends as co-quarterbacks of their top power play unit, and it’s beginning to click.

On the ice today: A power play unit with Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin, and Rickard Rakell.



There's a lot to be excited about this season. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 27, 2023

The setup is as follows: Karlsson remains, as he always has, on the point. Malkin was also at his customary spot on the right wing half-wall, but Letang found himself on Malkin’s opposite. As usually happens, the new formation didn’t get off to a great start as they shook off the offseason rust and tried to blend as a unit. Sullivan noticed that same sluggishness, but also saw just how much Karlsson, Letang, and co. have communicated since the first day of camp. It might not start off well, but the top unit is willing to put in the work to make it function.

Sullivan also said the power play should function much the same as it always has, but the addition of Karlsson provides some flexibility that wasn’t present in prior seasons. Letang was the main focus on the back end of the power play last season, and Karlsson adds an entirely new dynamic to an already lethal first five.

Training camp is one of the most exciting times of the year for hockey fans as well as the teams themselves. Everyone gets a first look at new additions and young players looking to crack the roster. Penguins’ fans and the team staff are doing just that – seeing how the new faces jell together and adapt to Sullivan and Dubas’ scheme. So far it’s gone about as well as can be expected for a team with a host of new arrivals, but as camp continues and the regular season begins, Dubas’ new boys will turn into a powerhouse that can carry the Pens back to the promised land.