Jets’ Lineup Battles Gaining Intrigue in Preseason Games

The Winnipeg Jets are past the halfway point of training camp and preseason and have made a few rounds of roster cuts. With these cuts, we gain more clarity on the lineup battles that are occurring, and which players are still in the hunt for a depth position. For both the offensive and defensive sides, jobs will be won over the next week of practice and two preseason games. Here is where those battles currently stand, and who is in the “lead” heading into the final stretch.

Ville Heinola Making Defensive Battle Interesting

For the majority of the offseason, the defensive battle was outlined to be between Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, and Kyle Capobianco. 2019 first-round pick Ville Heinola has made that battle very interesting, by arguably being the best of the bunch throughout preseason so far.

Heinola would not need to clear waivers when sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL), and the other defenders would, which makes an easier decision for Kevin Cheveldayoff when managing assets. There is no doubt that he has been one of the most impressive young players at camp, regardless of position.

Ville Heinola, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When asked if Heinola could work himself into a starting role on the blue line, Rick Bowness stated: “The next couple of games are going to decide that. It’s there for him.” Obviously, the waiver exemption is going to play a factor, but with Nate Schmidt still skating in a non-contact jersey, Heinola could be filling in for him if he is unable to start the season.

As for the other names in the mix, Stanley has struggled with consistency in the preseason action he has seen but earned some respect among his teammates when he stood up to fight for the late hit on Cole Perfetti. Chisholm and Capobianco have looked poised and ready for a depth role, however, both find themselves day-to-day with minor injuries at the moment. If they are to win a job on the back end, they will need to be at full strength for the final preseason action that they are going to see.

Parker Ford & David Gustafsson Battling for 13th Forward Spot

When asked about the 13th forward position on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Bowness stated that the competition is “wide open”. As of Sunday, Oct. 1, the Jets announced more roster cuts as they placed Jansen Harkins, Dominic Toninato, Jeff Malott, Kristian Reichel, and Ashton Sautner on waivers, with the purpose of assigning them to the Manitoba Moose.

Up front, this leaves Parker Ford and David Gustafsson battling for the final spot on the roster. Ford is a 23-year-old winger out of Providence College, and posted four points in eight games with the Moose in 2022-23. On Wednesday Sept. 27, he had a goal and an assist to go along with a handful of “hustle” plays that is sure to impress the coaching staff. Because of that performance he has been rewarded with another look, and has the chance to win that spot come opening night.

Parker Ford, Providence College (Photo by Rich Gagnon)

When discussing that role, Bowness also stated that “When you’re in that role, the coach needs to know exactly what he’s getting from you when he puts you on the ice,” and yet both Ford and Gustafsson have been consistent with their play so far this preseason.

So far throughout camp, I would give the slight edge for the 13th forward role to Gustafsson, as he can come in and play both centre and wing, while being a consistent performer in both roles. That’s not to say that Ford hasn’t been consistent, and he would likely be the first call-up should a bottom-six winger miss any time. This is a great problem to have if you are the Jets, as both players have made their case and need to solidify it as they enter the final stretch of the preseason.

Two Preseason Games Remaining

The Jets have two preseason games remaining. First up on Monday, Oct. 2 sees the Jets facing the Calgary Flames, before the Jets close out the preseason at home against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Oct. 5. On Thursday, we should see the preseason debut of Nikolaj Ehlers who has been dealing with neck spasms.

Outside of the depth positional battles, it will be key for the Jets top forwards to establish chemistry before the regular season begins. Both Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi are currently battling illnesses and their status is in question for Thursday’s game. The Jets will look to establish as much chemistry as possible, while staying as healthy as possible, for the season opener on Oct. 11 against the Flames.