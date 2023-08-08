Sharks’ Defense Gets New Look After Erik Karlsson Trade

In 2023-24, the San Jose Sharks will be significantly different defensively than they were last season. After months of speculation, the team’s trade of reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins assures such a reality. Now they will begin revamping their blue line in the hopes of preparing for playoff runs in later seasons. The result will likely be vastly different from the setup of past years, in terms of both the style of play and the players running the unit. But if the new arrangement works in service of the larger plan, the Sharks will be able to use their defense to anchor a successful future.

Sharks’ Blue Line Gets Defensive

For the past 15 years, the Sharks have always had at least one high-quality offensive defenseman on their roster at all times. Dan Boyle, Brent Burns and Karlsson all filled the role at various times from 2008 to 2023, but with Karlsson off the roster, that’s about to change.

Matt Benning, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Based on last season’s production, the Sharks’ highest-scoring blueliner is now Matt Benning, who posted just one goal and 24 points across 77 games in 2022-23. Their defensive depth chart is made up entirely of players who prioritize defense in their play, and it’s clear that this shift is deliberate. Karlsson’s style had an overwhelmingly positive impact on San Jose’s offense and a negative impact on defense, which didn’t always lead to winning. The Sharks have struggled to prevent goals in recent seasons, and they are trying to course correct by taking a different approach to the blue line.

The team will eventually need some offensive firepower from their defensemen, but that can develop over time. For now, it’s understandable that the front office is taking the unit in a direction far different from the one of the last few years of struggle.

Sharks Will Have New Veteran Leaders

No matter his production level, the Sharks could consistently count on Karlsson for his veteran presence and leadership. He has 14 seasons of NHL experience and used that to his advantage throughout his time in San Jose. His professionalism was never clearer than it was last season. Despite his clear preference to play for a winning team, he remained focused on Sharks hockey and put together one of the greatest offensive seasons ever by a defenseman.

Related: San Jose Sharks Finally Put Karlsson Saga Behind Them

But San Jose can no longer count on Karlsson to play the part of the elder statesman and mentor. Others will have to fill the void that he has left. At 36 years old, Marc-Edouard Vlasic certainly will have a hand in doing so, although he tends to lead by example rather than vocally. Benning may step up as well. Radim Simek and even newly acquired Jan Rutta could also serve as leaders on the blue line.

Latest News & Highlights

The Sharks have removed from their roster a player who is not only a massive offensive threat but a key veteran piece as well. Now new players will need to recognize the opportunity they have to take over the role and rise to the occasion.

Young Defensemen Show the Way to the Future

Karlsson’s departure creates the space necessary for some of San Jose’s young blueliners to receive more playing time and prove their place in an NHL lineup. While some of them may not start the season on the Sharks’ roster, they may get a chance during the season to showcase their abilities and value.

Henry Thrun, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A quick look at the available options immediately generates excitement. Henry Thrun, who is by far the most likely to make the team on opening night, showed great potential in his brief stint with the Sharks at the end of last season. Prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin is constantly improving as he enters an important season for his development. Nick Cicek, Leon Gawanke and Valtteri Pulli are all under 25 and intriguing.

An even wider look at the franchise picture provides a greater glimpse into the future. For instance, Mario Ferraro — who has already played four seasons with the Sharks and will always play in the NHL when healthy — will only be 25 when the 2023-24 season begins. Given that he is under contract through 2026, it’s easy to see him as a key defenseman who could be at his peak when the Sharks return to the playoffs in a few years.

The Sharks are trying to enter a new phase for their franchise, and nowhere is that clearer than on the blue line. The defense will have an appearance that hasn’t been seen in San Jose in over a decade, and the upcoming season will be a good time to get used to it.