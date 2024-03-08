Power Play Woes Cost Lightning in 6-3 Loss to Flames

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned from their four-day break and took a loss to the Calgary Flames 6-3. It was another tough loss at home as they were swept in the season series of this interconference matchup. The game is now in the review mirror, it’s time to look at a few takeaways and see how it relates to the greater picture of the season.

Lightning Could Have Used Noah Hanifin

This takeaway is due, in part, to this specific matchup occurring after the potential deadline transaction between the two teams did not come to fruition.

No sign of defenseman Noah Hanifin on either team in this game. The Lightning did not land him after much speculation that he could be heading to Channelside Drive. While he was in Tampa and could’ve simply switched locker rooms, he found himself bound for Las Vegas in a three-team deal.

Noah Hanifin had a realistic chance of being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The trade had a decent chance of happening. According to Tampa Bay Times Lightning beat writer Eduardo A. Encina, Hanifin wanted to go to the Lightning.

Noah Hanifin reportedly wanted to go to #GoBolts. He’s in Tampa as #Flames play #TBLightning tomorrow and he’s reportedly now heading to Vegas. https://t.co/3pd8rREAXO — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 6, 2024

It just didn’t happen, and it’s not the best look when the Lightning fail to land a defenseman and then proceed to give up six goals. The Golden Knights had more assets with more flexibility to part with them. Hanifin likely finds himself in a better position to win a Cup. For what it’s worth, the Lightning could always try to sign him after the season. However, they have to decide if they want to add another long-term contract to the bunch they already have on the books.

Lack of Power Play Is Getting Concerning

On to the actual in-game points. The Lightning still have the best power play in the NHL. However, that position could slip away soon. This team has lived by the power play and at times it has certainly died by the power play – or lack thereof.

In the loss against the Flames, the Lightning went 0-for-3 on the power play. It reveals a problematic trend. Going back to the loss against the Florida Panthers on Feb. 17, the Lightning are 3-for-24 with the man advantage. That is a percentage of 12.5%. While a power-play goal or two doesn’t look like it would impact the game based on the final score, getting that power-play goal can change the tide of a game. It means that things have the potential of going a little differently. On top of that, the Lightning are not capitalizing on one of their biggest strengths, and it’s coming back to bite them.

If this team is going to get back on track, they must get back to playing into this strength. A contender needs its special teams to be successful for the entire team to be successful. The penalty kill has continued to get it done. Now, it’s time for the power play to do the same.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Needs a Break

The loss to the Flames was another tough night for goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. He gave up five goals on 23 shots and finished with an abysmal save percentage (SV%) of .783. This is the fifth time in his last eight starts that he has given up four goals or more. This also translates to a .854 SV% and a record of 2-5-1. The two wins came when he managed to have a night where he had at least a .900 SV%.

Andrei Vasilevskiy struggled yet again in the Lightning loss to the Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

For years, there has been no other name in which you would want over Vasilevskiy. However, for the time being, it’s time to have him sit out a few games. Yes, he just had four days off, but more breaks are needed. There has never been a time before now that he has looked so out of character. He’s been up and down the whole time. In the previous 15 starts before giving up six goals to the Panthers, he had a .915 SV%. He looked like he was back and rightfully so. Then a switch flipped. It’s a complete 180.

Let’s get one thing straight. There’s no reason to say the best is behind him. The man is coming off back surgery. However, the Lightning need to treat him like he just came back from surgery. The loss to Calgary was Vasilevskiy’s 37th game of the season. Keep in mind that he didn’t play until the 21st game of the year. He has played in 37 of 44 games since. It’s a hefty workload.

While backup Jonas Johansson has not been stellar this season, he’s serviceable enough that he can be between the pipes for more favorable matchups. Even beyond that, it’s just good to make sure that Vasilevskiy is getting sufficient rest. Being recovered enough to return to play does not mean someone is fully themselves just yet.

It’s tough to not play him. He’s done so much right in the last several years. But there are years ahead of him – ideally for the Lightning, there are playoff games for him to play this season. Overusing him now isn’t going to help any of that.

Between the lack of special teams and goalie struggles, the Lightning couldn’t get it done against the Flames. Now, they have to move ahead without the added defensive assistance.

The Lightning return to action on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers. Similar struggles plagued them in their previous matchup when they lost 6-2 on Feb. 27. However, it can take just one shift to go your way, just one big save by Vasilevskiy, for a much-needed change in course.