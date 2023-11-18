Predators Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 11/18/2023

The Nashville Predators (5-10-0) will get their first taste of 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard on Saturday afternoon as the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9-0) enter Nashville. Both teams sit at the bottom of the Central Division, are on multi-game losing streaks, and are 0-2-0 against divisional opponents.

The Central Division foes are in a similar position. The Predators and Blackhawks sit near the bottom of the NHL, with just the San Jose Sharks edging them out for last in the league. While being a bottom-feeder was expected for the Sharks and Blackhawks, seeing the Predators among the worst in the NHL could be surprising to some.

Predators on Four-Game Losing Streak

The Predators are entering today’s matchup after suffering their fourth consecutive loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (Nov. 14) . Despite holding a 2-1 lead entering the third period, Radko Gudas and Adam Henrique were able to find the back of the net and guide the Ducks to victory. That match was the Predators’ tenth regulation loss of the season, the most of any team aside from the Sharks.

The Predators sit last in the Central Division with 10 points. If the Predators’ losing streak continues and the lack of consistent goaltending persists, Macklin Celebrini’s highlight packages might be the only way to console fans. However, the season is still early, but the way it’s looking, the Predators will need a miracle to sniff the playoffs come April.

Bedard Comes to Nashville

For the second Saturday in a row, the Predators will square off against one of the best rookies from the 2023-24 freshman class. Last week saw Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes come into Nashville, score seven goals, and leave with two points. Cooley notched three assists that night, while Predators rookie Luke Evangelista only managed one apple of his own.

The rookie leader in goals – nine – and points – 13 – comes into town looking to make his first visit to Music City a memorable one. The Bedard show has been in full force this season, with the NHL rightly promoting the league’s next generational talent. But for the Predators, they will need to shut down the Blackhawks’ sensation as they look to avoid losing five straight.

Kevin Lankinen Expected to Start

Expect Predators backup goaltender Kevin Lankinen to get the start in Nashville tonight. Lankinen, who appeared in three games so far this season, is sporting a .900 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA). Despite the small sample size, his stats are far from the 2.75 GAA and .916 SV% he put up last season through 19 contests. However, his previous start, back on Nov. 4, saw him post a .943 SV% as he helped the Predators down the struggling Edmonton Oilers, showing he can still be a quality backup in the NHL.

While Lankinen will look to boost his totals and get the Predators back in the win column, Saturday afternoon will give Juuse Saros some much-needed rest. He is tied for second in most games played by a goaltender this season with 13 but hasn’t looked like the Vezina-caliber goalie many expected before the season. His .892 SV% and 3.23 GAA are quite poor by his standards. After starting the last four games for the Predators, in which his team lost each one, a six-day break between starts might just be the R & R Saros needs to return to form.

One of the Predators or Blackhawks will end their multi-game losing streak and pick up their first win against a Central Division team today. The Predators look to bounce back against a long-time rival as they play their third of five-straight games at Bridgestone Arena.