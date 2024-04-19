Predators Prospect Spotlight: Zachary L’Heureux

Zachary L’Heureux is slowly becoming the newest star in the Nashville Predators prospect system. At the young age of 20, he has already proven himself to be a formidable player in the American Hockey League (AHL), blending a unique mix of skill and tenacity that promises a bright future in the NHL. Currently, in his debut AHL season, L’Heureux has not only showcased his scoring touch with 19 goals and 29 assists but also his tendency for playing recklessly and aggressively, accumulating a league-leading 197 penalty minutes. His scoring productivity this season has him in the top five in nearly every statistical category for the Milwaukee Admirals and has been fulfilling his role as both a scorer and an agitator quite nicely.

Grit and Influence

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 197 pounds, L’Heureux is not the biggest player on the ice, but his impact on the game is enormous. His gritty playstyle thrives in the thick of the action, and he doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses in his game, which is why he has been a key piece of the power play and penalty kill this season. Whether he’s scoring goals or serving time in the penalty box, he has a knack for making his presence felt.

Zachary L’Heureux of the Moncton Wildcats (Daniel St-Louis)

Beyond the surface-level statistics, L’Heureux’s gameplay is characterized by an intense competitive spirit and a fearless approach on the ice. His aggressive style is a throwback, yet his skills are tuned perfectly for the modern game. He skates well, uses his body effectively to protect the puck, and has an acute sense of where to be on the ice to capitalize on scoring and passing opportunities.

Professional Growth and Maturity

Being just one season removed from his junior league in Canada (Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League – QMJHL), L’Heureux has quickly adapted to the AHL and never once looked out of place. Initially drafted 27th overall by the Predators in 2021, his transition from the junior ranks to professional hockey has been seamless. In Milwaukee, he has continued to refine his game and has improved dramatically as the season has gone on. The AHL’s pace and physicality have not hindered his playstyle one bit; rather, it has helped hone his ability to balance his aggressive instincts with a more poised and effective hockey sense. While he still needs to work on his reckless play at times, he has shown improvement in the types of penalties he is taking and has been displaying more situational awareness, which will improve with time.

Special Teams and NHL Potential

His role in special teams has been particularly impressive. L’Heureux has been a staple in both power play and penalty-killing units, showcasing his versatility and trustworthiness in high-pressure situations. His ability to play in all circumstances on the ice is an extremely valuable asset that many 20-year-old prospects do not offer, providing the Admirals—and potentially, in the near future, the Predators—with outstanding versatility. Looking forward, the question isn’t if he will make it to the NHL but rather when.

His offensive skill set, combined with his physical play and all-around game, makes him a candidate for a call-up, possibly as soon as next season. However, his propensity for penalties and careless play at times is a double-edged sword. While it shows his intensity, passion, and willingness to battle, it also poses a challenge in terms of his play at the next level. If he is able to work on his discipline while also refining and maturing his overall skillset, he has the potential to be the best forward prospect in the Predators system currently.

Future Outlook

The good news is Nashville and Barry Trotz are keenly aware of the gem they have in L’Heureux. His development trajectory is on a great path, and he has the potential to be a player capable of impacting games in multiple ways in the NHL.

As the Admirals gear up for a playoff run, L’Heureux’s performance will be pivotal, not just for the Admirals, but also to showcase to the Predators front office that he needs to be strongly considered for a call-up next season. How he manages his aggressive play and harnesses his offensive talent is going to play a huge role in the success of his team’s postseason.

As L’Heureux continues to grow, both on and off the ice, his professional journey and maturity will be one to watch. For now, he remains a critical player in Milwaukee, ready to lead by example and push his team toward a Calder Cup victory.