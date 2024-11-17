Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Hurricanes – 11/17/24

The St. Louis Blues take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (8-9-1) at HURRICANES (12-4-0)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSO, SN, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Ryan Suter — Colton Parayko
Corey Schueneman — Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Kasperi Kapanen
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (lower body)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. St. Louis won 3-2 in overtime at the Boston Bruins; Carolina won 4-0 at home against the Ottawa Senators.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Tyson Jost — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Ty Smith, Yaniv Perets
Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body)
Status report
- Kochetkov could start after being unavailable Saturday because of an undisclosed injury sustained during a 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday.
