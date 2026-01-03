Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blues – 01/03/26

The Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (22-12-6) at BLUES (16-18-8)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher

Adam Engstrom — Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body). Mike Matheson (upper body)

Status report

Anderson left Montreal’s 7-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday with an undisclosed injury and is questionable. … Matheson, a defenseman, who missed Thursday’s game, skated on Friday during an optional practice.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Binnington could start after Hofer made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

