Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Blues – 01/03/26

The Montreal Canadiens take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (22-12-6) at BLUES (16-18-8)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Josh Anderson
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Brendan Gallagher
Adam Engstrom — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Owen Beck, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body). Mike Matheson (upper body)
Status report
Anderson left Montreal’s 7-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday with an undisclosed injury and is questionable. … Matheson, a defenseman, who missed Thursday’s game, skated on Friday during an optional practice.
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Binnington could start after Hofer made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.
