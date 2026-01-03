Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Sharks – 01/03/26

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (24-13-3) at SHARKS (20-17-3)

4 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda

Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

Liljegren could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Klingberg is doubtful; the defenseman played 19:16 in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Gaudette is not expected to play; the forward left in the second period Monday and did not return.

