Projected Lineups for Lightning vs Sharks – 01/03/26

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (24-13-3) at SHARKS (20-17-3)

4 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA

Lightning projected lineup

Gage Goncalves — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg
Nick Paul — Dominic James — Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley

Injured: Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Scott Sabourin (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner — Ty Dellandrea — Pavol Regenda
Barclay Goodrow — Zack Ostapchuk — Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov — Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro — Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson — Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Adam Gaudette (lower body)

Status report

Liljegren could return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … Klingberg is doubtful; the defenseman played 19:16 in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. … Gaudette is not expected to play; the forward left in the second period Monday and did not return.

