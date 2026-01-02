Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 01/02/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-10-11) at BLUES (15-18-8)
3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Braeden Bowman
Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, could return at some point on Vegas’ three-game road trip but it’s unclear if it will be on Friday; he has missed the past seven games. … McNabb sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday and may not play. … Hart could start after being pulled from a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Thomas (lower body) left late in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and is questionable.
