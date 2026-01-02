Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Blues – 01/02/26

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3 p.m. ET; KMOV-TV, Matrix-MW, FDSNMW, SCRIPPS, SNW, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Mitch Marner — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Braeden Bowman

Brandon Saad — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin — Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon — Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, could return at some point on Vegas’ three-game road trip but it’s unclear if it will be on Friday; he has missed the past seven games. … McNabb sustained an upper-body injury in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday and may not play. … Hart could start after being pulled from a 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg– Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Thomas (lower body) left late in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and is questionable.

