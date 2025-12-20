Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Bruins – 12/20/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (14-17-3) at BRUINS (20-15-0)

7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SN360

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Jake DeBrusk

Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren — Drew O’Connor — Linus Karlsson

Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Aatu Raty

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks did not hold a morning skate a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday.

Latest for THW:

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Arvidsson participated in the Bruins’ morning skate, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward is not ready to return this weekend; Boston hosts the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Viel will play with Steeves, a forward, a healthy scratch. … Khusnutdinov will play wing on the first line, and Geekie is expected to begin on the second line.

Latest for THW: