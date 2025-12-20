Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Bruins – 12/20/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (14-17-3) at BRUINS (20-15-0)
7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SN360
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Jake DeBrusk
Evander Kane — Max Sasson — Kiefer Sherwood
Liam Ohgren — Drew O’Connor — Linus Karlsson
Marcus Pettersson — Filip Hronek
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Aatu Raty
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks did not hold a morning skate a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday.
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel — Sean Kuraly — Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body), Jonathan Aspirot (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Arvidsson participated in the Bruins’ morning skate, but coach Marco Sturm said the forward is not ready to return this weekend; Boston hosts the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … Viel will play with Steeves, a forward, a healthy scratch. … Khusnutdinov will play wing on the first line, and Geekie is expected to begin on the second line.
