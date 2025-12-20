Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Flames – 12/20/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Mitch Marner — Ivan Barbashev — Braeden Bowman

Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Ben Hutton

Akira Schmid

Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Schmid will start in goal for the Golden Knights; coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart would play at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Theodore, a defenseman, and Eichel, a forward, did not make the trip. Theodore is week to week.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Other than Cooley starting in goal, the Flames will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

