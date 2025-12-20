Projected Lineups for Golden Knights vs Flames – 12/20/25

by

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-10) at FLAMES (14-17-4)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Mitch Marner — Ivan Barbashev — Braeden Bowman
Reilly Smith — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Ben Hutton

Akira Schmid
Carter Hart

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Shea Theodore (upper body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body)

Status report

Schmid will start in goal for the Golden Knights; coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart would play at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Theodore, a defenseman, and Eichel, a forward, did not make the trip. Theodore is week to week.

Latest for THW:

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Morgan Frost — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — John Beecher — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov — MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley — Hunter Brzustewicz

Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

Other than Cooley starting in goal, the Flames will use the same lineup from their 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner