Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Jets – 4/18/24

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANUCKS (50-22-9) at JETS (51-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter — Nils Aman — Phillip Di Giuseppe
Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Mark Friedman
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ian Cole, Filip Hronek
Injured: None
Status report
- Boeser, a forward, and J.T. Miller, a center, will not play due to maintenance.
- Forwards Aman and Di Giuseppe enter the lineup
- Defensemen Juulsen and Friedman will play in place of Hronek and Cole.
- Demko will make his second straight start after missing 14 games with a knee injury.
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Alex Iafallo — Brad Lambert — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — David Gustafsson — Nikita Chibrikov
Cole Perfetti — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
Nate Schmidt — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Laurent Brossoit
Collin Delia
Scratched: Parker Ford, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey, Brenden Dillon, Connor Hellebuyck
Injured: None
Status report
- The Jets recalled forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert and goalie Collin Delia from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Chibrikov and Lambert each will make his NHL debut and Delia will back up Brossoit.
- Winnipeg will rest several players, including centers Scheifele, Lowry and Namestnikov, forwards Connor and Barron, defensemen Morrissey and Dillon and goalie Hellebuyck.
- Schmidt and Colin Miller enter the lineup.
