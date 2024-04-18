Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Jets – 4/18/24

by

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANUCKS (50-22-9) at JETS (51-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter — Nils Aman — Phillip Di Giuseppe

Quinn Hughes — Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Mark Friedman

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ian Cole, Filip Hronek

Injured: None

Status report

  • Boeser, a forward, and J.T. Miller, a center, will not play due to maintenance.
  • Forwards Aman and Di Giuseppe enter the lineup
  • Defensemen Juulsen and Friedman will play in place of Hronek and Cole.
  • Demko will make his second straight start after missing 14 games with a knee injury.

More from THW:

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Alex Iafallo — Brad Lambert — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — David Gustafsson — Nikita Chibrikov

Cole Perfetti — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

Nate Schmidt — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Laurent Brossoit

Collin Delia

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry, Morgan Barron, Vladislav Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey, Brenden Dillon, Connor Hellebuyck

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Jets recalled forwards Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert and goalie Collin Delia from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday; Chibrikov and Lambert each will make his NHL debut and Delia will back up Brossoit.
  • Winnipeg will rest several players, including centers Scheifele, Lowry and Namestnikov, forwards Connor and Barron, defensemen Morrissey and Dillon and goalie Hellebuyck.
  • Schmidt and Colin Miller enter the lineup.

More from THW: