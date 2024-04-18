Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flames – 4/18/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SHARKS (19-53-9) at FLAMES (37-39-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Ryan Carpenter — Jack Studnicka — Givani Smith

Danil Gushkin — Nico Sturm — Thomas Bordeleau

Mario Ferraro — Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun — Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jack Thompson

Devin Cooley

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Justin Bailey

Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (undisclosed), Mike Hoffman (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • Cooley will make his third start in four games to finish the season.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane

Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Adam Klapka, A.J. Greer, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Coleman will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.
  • Wolf will start for the third time in four games.

