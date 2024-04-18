Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flames – 4/18/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SHARKS (19-53-9) at FLAMES (37-39-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf
Ryan Carpenter — Jack Studnicka — Givani Smith
Danil Gushkin — Nico Sturm — Thomas Bordeleau
Mario Ferraro — Kyle Burroughs
Henry Thrun — Calen Addison
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jack Thompson
Devin Cooley
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Justin Bailey
Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (undisclosed), Mike Hoffman (undisclosed)
Status report
- Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Cooley will make his third start in four games to finish the season.
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane
Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Adam Klapka, A.J. Greer, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
- Coleman will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.
- Wolf will start for the third time in four games.
