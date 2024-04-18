Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Flames – 4/18/24

The San Jose Sharks take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SHARKS (19-53-9) at FLAMES (37-39-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Ryan Carpenter — Jack Studnicka — Givani Smith

Danil Gushkin — Nico Sturm — Thomas Bordeleau

Mario Ferraro — Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun — Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jack Thompson

Devin Cooley

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Justin Bailey

Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (undisclosed), Mike Hoffman (undisclosed)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Cooley will make his third start in four games to finish the season.

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Connor Zary — Andrew Mangiapane

Matt Coronato — Kevin Rooney — Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington — Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Adam Klapka, A.J. Greer, Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Coleman will return after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

Wolf will start for the third time in four games.

