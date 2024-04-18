Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 4/18/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
OILERS (49-26-6) at AVALANCHE (49-25-7)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Philip Broberg — Vincent Desharnais
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
- Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
- Skinner is expected to make his third start in four games.
More from THW:
- Oilers’ Offseason Options for a More Expensive Warren Foegele
- Oilers Likely to Rest Several Stars in Last Regular Season Game
- Oilers Wait to Learn if Playoff Opponent Will Be Kings or Golden Knights
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sean Walker — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Samuel Girard (concussion)
Status report
- The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Annunen will start.
- Girard, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol.
- Coach Jared Bednar said he gave certain top players the option to rest Thursday, but all of them declined.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Avalanche, Lightning, Wild
- Zach Parise Announces Retirement After a 19-Season Career
- Where the Western Conference Playoff Matchups Stand Right Now