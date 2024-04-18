Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 4/18/24

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (49-26-6) at AVALANCHE (49-25-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Skinner is expected to make his third start in four games.

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Samuel Girard (concussion)

Status report

The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Annunen will start.

Girard, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol.

Coach Jared Bednar said he gave certain top players the option to rest Thursday, but all of them declined.

