Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Avalanche – 4/18/24

by

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

OILERS (49-26-6) at AVALANCHE (49-25-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, SN1

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Sam Carrick — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Philip Broberg — Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

  • The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
  • Broberg was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
  • Skinner is expected to make his third start in four games.

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Yakov Trenin — Brandon Duhaime

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sean Walker — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Samuel Girard (concussion)

Status report

  • The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • Annunen will start.
  • Girard, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game in concussion protocol.
  • Coach Jared Bednar said he gave certain top players the option to rest Thursday, but all of them declined.

More from THW: