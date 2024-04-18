Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 4/18/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

BLACKHAWKS (23-53-5) at KINGS (43-27-11)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato

Jason Dickinson — Frank Nazar — Joey Anderson

Landon Slaggert — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna — Kevin Korchinski

Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Colin Blackwell, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)

Status report

Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous two games.

Forward Taylor Hall, who had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee in November, worked out during the Blackhawks’ morning skate; he is not cleared for contact and will not play.

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

Turcotte will return after missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury.

