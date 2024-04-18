Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Kings – 4/18/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLACKHAWKS (23-53-5) at KINGS (43-27-11)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH, SN360
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel — Andreas Athanasiou — Ryan Donato
Jason Dickinson — Frank Nazar — Joey Anderson
Landon Slaggert — Tyler Johnson — Taylor Raddysh
Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna — Kevin Korchinski
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Zaitsev, Colin Blackwell, MacKenzie Entwistle
Injured: Reese Johnson (concussion)
Status report
- Soderblom will start after Mrazek started the previous two games.
- Forward Taylor Hall, who had season-ending ACL surgery on his right knee in November, worked out during the Blackhawks’ morning skate; he is not cleared for contact and will not play.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Golden Knights – 4/16/24
- Blackhawks Weren’t That Bad at Home, Despite Being a Lottery Team
- Blackhawks’ Frank Nazar Scores First NHL Goal
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Quinton Byfield — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
- Turcotte will return after missing 13 games because of an upper-body injury.
More from THW:
- Oilers Wait to Learn if Playoff Opponent Will Be Kings or Golden Knights
- Where the Western Conference Playoff Matchups Stand Right Now
- Western Conference Playoff Teams: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not