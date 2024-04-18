Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Wild – 4/18/24

by

The Seattle Kraken take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KRAKEN (33-35-13) at WILD (39-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Kailer Yamamoto — Jared McCann

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

  • The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday.
  • Grubauer is expected to make his seventh start in nine games.

More from THW:

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi – Mats Zuccarello

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Adam Beckman, Vinni Lettieri

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
  • Zuccarello will return after missing three games for personal reasons.
  • Fleury will start.
  • Minnesota is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.

More from THW: