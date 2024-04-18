Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Wild – 4/18/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KRAKEN (33-35-13) at WILD (39-33-9)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Kailer Yamamoto — Jared McCann
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
- The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday.
- Grubauer is expected to make his seventh start in nine games.
More from THW:
- Seattle Kraken’s 2023-24 Team Awards
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 4/16/24
- Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Blues – 4/14/24
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi – Mats Zuccarello
Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm
Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Adam Beckman, Vinni Lettieri
Injured: None
Status report
- The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Zuccarello will return after missing three games for personal reasons.
- Fleury will start.
- Minnesota is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Penguins, Avalanche, Lightning, Wild
- Wild’s Marc-André Fleury Returns for One Final Season
- NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Wild, Flyers, Canucks