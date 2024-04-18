Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Wild – 4/18/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KRAKEN (33-35-13) at WILD (39-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Kailer Yamamoto — Jared McCann

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate Thursday.

Grubauer is expected to make his seventh start in nine games.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson — Marco Rossi – Mats Zuccarello

Frederick Gaudreau — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw — Jacob Lucchini

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Adam Beckman, Vinni Lettieri

Injured: None

Status report

The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday.

Zuccarello will return after missing three games for personal reasons.

Fleury will start.

Minnesota is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the third straight game.

