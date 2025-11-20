Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flyers – 11/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (6-9-5) at FLYERS (9-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Brayden Schenn

Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: None

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Neighbours was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 12 games because of a leg injury; to make room on the roster, forward Alexandre Texier was designated a non-roster player. … Joseph, a forward, will be scratched.

Latest for THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin– Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Vladar would start in goal but said there would be some game-time decisions involving the rest of the lineup.

Latest for THW: