Projected Lineups for Blues vs Flyers – 11/20/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (6-9-5) at FLYERS (9-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway — Dalibor Dvorsky — Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich — Pius Suter — Brayden Schenn
Alexey Toropchenko — Oskar Sundqvist — Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg — Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler — Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker — Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: None
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Neighbours was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing 12 games because of a leg injury; to make room on the roster, forward Alexandre Texier was designated a non-roster player. … Joseph, a forward, will be scratched.
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin– Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae — Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
The Flyers held an optional morning skate. … Coach Rick Tocchet confirmed Vladar would start in goal but said there would be some game-time decisions involving the rest of the lineup.
