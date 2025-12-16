Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Wild – 12/16/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (18-10-4) at WILD (19-9-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT

Capitals projected lines

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano — Nic Dowd — Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Milano, who was a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, will replace Trineyev at forward.

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kierstad — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Foligno will return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, and Lindgren (upper body) will start after missing three. … Johansson, a forward, was injured during a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday and is day to day. … Bogosian, a defenseman, is also day to day and will not play.

