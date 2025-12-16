Projected Lineups for Capitals vs Wild – 12/16/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (18-10-4) at WILD (19-9-5)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, MNMT

Capitals projected lines

Anthony Beauvillier — Dylan Strome — Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas — Justin Sourdif — Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael — Hendrix Lapierre — Ethen Frank
Sonny Milano — Nic Dowd — Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Milano, who was a healthy scratch for a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, will replace Trineyev at forward. 

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin — Danila Yurov — Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ben Jones — Nico Sturm — Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes — Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt — Jared Spurgeon
Matt Kierstad — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Hunter Haight

Injured: Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Marcus Johansson (lower body), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Status report

Foligno will return after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, and Lindgren (upper body) will start after missing three. … Johansson, a forward, was injured during a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday and is day to day. … Bogosian, a defenseman, is also day to day and will not play.

