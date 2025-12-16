Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Penguins – 12/16/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (15-12-6) at PENGUINS (14-8-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Matt Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane — Adam Henrique — Mattias Janmark
Trent Frederic — Curtis Lazar — Quinn Hutson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Alec Regula
Spencer Stastney — Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry
Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Riley Stillman, David Tomasek, Max Jones

Injured: Connor Clattenburg (eye), Kasperi Kapanen (knee), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed), Jake Walman (undisclosed)

Status report

Jarry could face his former team for the first time since being acquired, along with forward Sam Poulin, by the Oilers from the Penguins in a trade on Friday for Skinner, Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft. He made 25 saves in his Edmonton debut on Saturday, a 6-3 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. … Hutson is expected to play after being recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Justin Brazeau
Kevin Hayes — Tommy Novak — Anthony Mantha
Connor Dewar — Danton Heinen — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Brett Kulak — Jack St. Ivany

Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Ville Koivunen, Ryan Graves, Connor Clifton

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot), Blake Lizotte (undisclosed)

Status report

Skinner and Kulak will each make his Penguins debut after being added to the active roster Monday. They were unavailable for a weekend back-to-back due to immigration issues. … St. Ivany will make his season debut; he has not played after blocking a shot with his right foot in a preseason game on Oct. 1.

