Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Rangers – 12/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (12-17-3) at RANGERS (16-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Conor Garland
Kiefer Sherwood — Drew O’Connor — Evander Kane
Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson
Filip Hronek — Marcus Pettersson
Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Aatu Raty, Arshdeep Bains
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Boeser did not participate in the morning skate but will play for the Canucks, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller
Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jaroslav Chmelar, Scott Morrow
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Zibanejad is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, when he missed a team meeting that morning.
