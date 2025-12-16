Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Rangers – 12/16/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (12-17-3) at RANGERS (16-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Marco Rossi — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — David Kampf — Conor Garland

Kiefer Sherwood — Drew O’Connor — Evander Kane

Liam Ohgren — Max Sasson — Linus Karlsson

Filip Hronek — Marcus Pettersson

Zeev Buium — Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson — Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Aatu Raty, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Boeser did not participate in the morning skate but will play for the Canucks, who will use the same lineup from their 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary — Mika Zibanejad — J.T. Miller

Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jaroslav Chmelar, Scott Morrow

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Zibanejad is expected to play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, when he missed a team meeting that morning.

