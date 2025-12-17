Projected Lineups for Devils vs Golden Knights – 12/17/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen

Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Xavier Parent

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon — Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Pesce could play after missing 24 games with a hand injury he sustained in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26; he would replace Chowlowski on defense.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev

Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad — Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman

Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud

Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak

Jeremy Lauzon — Ben Hutton

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz

Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, and Theodore, a defenseman, will miss the game and are day to day, per Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel left practice early on Tuesday; Theodore is dealing with an injury after missing practices earlier in the week. … Lauzon will play after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.

