Projected Lineups for Devils vs Golden Knights – 12/17/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (18-14-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (16-6-9)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN1, TVAS
Devils projected lineup
Jesper Bratt — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Juho Lammikko — Stefan Noesen
Angus Crookshank — Luke Glendening — Xavier Parent
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes – Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon — Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Calen Addison, Dennis Chowlowski, Timo Meier
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Arseny Gritsyuk (upper body), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
The Devils did not hold a morning skate. … Pesce could play after missing 24 games with a hand injury he sustained in a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 26; he would replace Chowlowski on defense.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Mitch Marner — Brett Howden — Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev — Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Cole Reinhardt — Colton Sissons — Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad — Reilly Smith – Branden Bowman
Brayden McNabb — Zach Whitecloud
Noah Hanifin — Kaedan Korczak
Jeremy Lauzon — Ben Hutton
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz
Injured: Jack Eichel (illness), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Eichel, a forward, and Theodore, a defenseman, will miss the game and are day to day, per Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel left practice early on Tuesday; Theodore is dealing with an injury after missing practices earlier in the week. … Lauzon will play after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.
