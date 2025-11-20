Projected Lineups for Devils vs Panthers – 11/20/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (13-5-1) at PANTHERS (10-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Evgenii Dadonov

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White, Ethan Edwards

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Markstrom “tweaked something” during a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and would back up Allen on Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Luostarinen, a forward, is week to week after sustaining burns to his legs during a barbecue accident. … Schwindt, a forward, is expected to be out at least two months after being injured in a collision with Bobrovsky during an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Devine will make his NHL debut.

