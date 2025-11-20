Projected Lineups for Devils vs Panthers – 11/20/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (13-5-1) at PANTHERS (10-8-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsysuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Evgenii Dadonov
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White, Ethan Edwards
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)
Status report
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Markstrom “tweaked something” during a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and would back up Allen on Thursday.
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
Luostarinen, a forward, is week to week after sustaining burns to his legs during a barbecue accident. … Schwindt, a forward, is expected to be out at least two months after being injured in a collision with Bobrovsky during an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Devine will make his NHL debut.
