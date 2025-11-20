Projected Lineups for Devils vs Panthers – 11/20/25

The New Jersey Devils take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (13-5-1) at PANTHERS (10-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, SNP

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsysuk — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat — Juho Lammikko — Evgenii Dadonov
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Brenden Dillon — Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski — Dougie Hamilton

Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Colton White, Ethan Edwards

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Cody Glass (upper body)

Status report

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Markstrom “tweaked something” during a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and would back up Allen on Thursday.

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Jesper Boqvist
Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

Luostarinen, a forward, is week to week after sustaining burns to his legs during a barbecue accident. … Schwindt, a forward, is expected to be out at least two months after being injured in a collision with Bobrovsky during an 8-5 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. … Devine will make his NHL debut.

