Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Kings –10/18/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (4-0-0) at KINGS (1-3-1)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Anze Kopitar (foot), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
Kopitar, a center, is week to week after being struck by a puck during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Laferriere will center the first line after Danault played there in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, is participating fully in practice and likely will make his season debut during a five-game road trip that begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Kuemper practiced Saturday but will miss his second straight game.
