Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Kings –10/18/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Los Angeles Kings at the Crypto.com Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (4-0-0) at KINGS (1-3-1)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake

William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin — Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly — Jalen Chatfield

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Laferriere — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott — Alex Turcotte — Samuel Helenius

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson — Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Anze Kopitar (foot), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

Kopitar, a center, is week to week after being struck by a puck during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Laferriere will center the first line after Danault played there in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, is participating fully in practice and likely will make his season debut during a five-game road trip that begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Kuemper practiced Saturday but will miss his second straight game.

