Projected Lineups for Kings vs Stars – 12/15/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (14-8-9) at STARS (21-7-5)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala — Alex Turcotte — Joel Armia
Warren Foegele — Alex Laferriere — Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott — Samuel Helenius — Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Quinton Byfield (illness), Phillip Danault (illness)
Status report
The Kings will be without two centers — Byfield and Danault — with Danault missing his second straight game.
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel — Wyatt Johnston — Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back — Radek Faksa — Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell — Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley — Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist — Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
Seguin, a forward, will be reevaluated Tuesday and could have surgery then, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. Seguin was injured Dec. 2 against the New York Rangers. … Lundkvist will return after missing two games because of an illness.
