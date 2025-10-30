Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Bruins –10/30/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (4-4-2) at BRUINS (5-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker – Jordan Greenway — Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram – Mason Geertsen

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Michael Kesselring, Noah Ostlund

Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Status report

Greenway is expected to make his season debut after missing the Sabres’ first 10 games because of a middle-body injury; he skated at center on a line with Zucker and Quinn during practice Wednesday.

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie

Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body)

Status report

Hampus Lindholm is expected to play; he missed the Bruins morning skate to be with his fiancee, who gave birth to a daughter. … Korpisalo will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

