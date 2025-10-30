Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Bruins –10/30/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Boston Bruins at the TD Gardens today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (4-4-2) at BRUINS (5-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Josh Doan — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker – Jordan Greenway — Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne — Peyton Krebs — Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram – Mason Geertsen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Michael Kesselring, Noah Ostlund
Injured: Colten Ellis (back), Tyson Kozak (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Status report
Greenway is expected to make his season debut after missing the Sabres’ first 10 games because of a middle-body injury; he skated at center on a line with Zucker and Quinn during practice Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting Sabres’ Jack Eichel Trade
- Sabres Need to Move on From Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- 3 Takeaways from the Sabres’ 4-3 Loss to the Blue Jackets
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt — Pavel Zacha — Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot — Fraser Minten — Morgan Geekie
Michael Eyssimont — Sean Kuraly — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Andrew Peeke
Jonathan Aspirot — Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body)
Status report
Hampus Lindholm is expected to play; he missed the Bruins morning skate to be with his fiancee, who gave birth to a daughter. … Korpisalo will make his second straight start after making 33 saves in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Oilers Testing Water, Bruins, Flames and Canadiens Trades & More NHL Rumors
- Bruins’ Marco Sturm Scratching Mason Lohrei Will Help Him Reset
- NHL Morning Recap – October 29, 2025