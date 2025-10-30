Projected Lineups for Flames vs Senators –10/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (2-8-1) at SENATORS (5-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost
Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Zayne Parekh
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley will start, but there will be “some” changes to the Calgary lineup, coach Ryan Huska said.
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron
Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Status report
Spence, who was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games, will come in for Matinpalo, a defenseman. … Merilainen will start. … MacDermid will come in for Lycksell, a forward, who will be a healthy scratch.
