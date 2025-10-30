Projected Lineups for Flames vs Senators –10/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (2-8-1) at SENATORS (5-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Morgan Frost

Connor Zary — Yegor Sharangovich — Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Matt Coronato

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Zayne Parekh

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Cooley will start, but there will be “some” changes to the Calgary lineup, coach Ryan Huska said.

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Dylan Cozens — David Perron

Michael Amadio — Shane Pinto — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Lars Eller — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Status report

Spence, who was a healthy scratch for five consecutive games, will come in for Matinpalo, a defenseman. … Merilainen will start. … MacDermid will come in for Lycksell, a forward, who will be a healthy scratch.

