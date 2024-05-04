Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 7 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(3A) MAPLE LEAFS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC
Best-of-7 series tied 3-3
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Martin Jones, Dennis Hildeby, Connor Timmins, Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Alex Steeves, Topi Niemela, Max Lajoie, Cade Webber, Mark Giordano, Dylan Gambrell, Nikita Grebenkin, Ryan Reaves, TJ Brodie, Marshall Rifai, Mikko Kokkonen
Injured: Auston Matthews (illness), Bobby McMann (lower body)
Status report
- Matthews, a center, participated in the morning skate but will be a game-time decision.
- McMann, a forward, participated in the morning skate for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on April 13, but he will not be available to play.
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro
Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)
Status report
- Heinen, a forward, participated in the morning skate and took a shift on one of Boston’s power-play units after he missed Game 6 with an undisclosed injury Thursday. His status for Game 7 is undetermined, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.
- Peeke, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a full-contact jersey but has not been cleared to play.
