Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Bruins – Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden tonight for Game 7 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 7

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC

Best-of-7 series tied 3-3

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Noah Gregor

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Dennis Hildeby, Connor Timmins, Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Alex Steeves, Topi Niemela, Max Lajoie, Cade Webber, Mark Giordano, Dylan Gambrell, Nikita Grebenkin, Ryan Reaves, TJ Brodie, Marshall Rifai, Mikko Kokkonen

Injured: Auston Matthews (illness), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Status report

Matthews, a center, participated in the morning skate but will be a game-time decision.

McMann, a forward, participated in the morning skate for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on April 13, but he will not be available to play.

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Jakub Lauko, Michael DiPietro

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Status report

Heinen, a forward, participated in the morning skate and took a shift on one of Boston’s power-play units after he missed Game 6 with an undisclosed injury Thursday. His status for Game 7 is undetermined, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

Peeke, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate in a full-contact jersey but has not been cleared to play.

