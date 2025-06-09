Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Panthers – 6/9/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 3

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg

Jake Walman — Brett Kulak

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

Nugent-Hopkins, who missed practice Sunday because of an undisclosed injury, took part in the morning skate and will take warmups, but is considered a game-time decision, coach Kris Knoblauch said. If Nugent-Hopkins can’t play, forward Jeff Skinner will replace him. … Edmonton switched its defense pairs at practice Sunday and is expected to use them in Game 3, with Nurse moving up to play with Bouchard.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Status report

Greer returns after missing the first two games of the Final because of an undisclosed injury. He also missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, but was limited to 4:22 in Game 5. He’ll replace Boqvist, a forward.

