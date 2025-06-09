Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Panthers – 6/9/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (3P) at PANTHERS (3A)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 3
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg
Jake Walman — Brett Kulak
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report
Nugent-Hopkins, who missed practice Sunday because of an undisclosed injury, took part in the morning skate and will take warmups, but is considered a game-time decision, coach Kris Knoblauch said. If Nugent-Hopkins can’t play, forward Jeff Skinner will replace him. … Edmonton switched its defense pairs at practice Sunday and is expected to use them in Game 3, with Nurse moving up to play with Bouchard.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Status report
Greer returns after missing the first two games of the Final because of an undisclosed injury. He also missed Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, but was limited to 4:22 in Game 5. He’ll replace Boqvist, a forward.
