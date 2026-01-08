Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Canadiens – 1/8/26

The Florida Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (22-17-3) at CANADIENS (24-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor — Luke Kunin — Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Marchand is day to day and will not play; the forward did not take part in the Panthers’ morning skate Thursday after leaving following the second period of a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Coach Paul Maurice did not rule out a possible return at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky — Oliver Kapanen — Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc — Phillip Danault — Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais — Joe Veleno — Owen Beck

Mike Matheson — Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jacob Fowler

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Dobes and Fowler practiced with goalie coach Eric Raymond. … Laine, a forward, and Guhle, a defenseman, also took to the ice.

