The Pros & Cons of NHL Scheduling & Staggered Times

The NHL schedule is always a hot-button topic. When the league released the regular-season schedule before the 2022-23 season, it was easy to point out some issues.

Some teams had unusual start times for most, if not all, of their home games, specifically, games that would start a half hour later than a typical start time (7:30, 8:30, and so on). Other teams had a surplus of games in a given week, while others played the minimum. Some teams had long home stands or long road trips – most notably, the Arizona Coyotes played 20 of their first 24 games on the road this season.

The NHL schedule is considered a mess, particularly with the start times that vary from team to team. However, the staggered start times are meant to allow fans to watch more games nightly. The schedule won’t make everyone happy, but there are plenty of pros and cons that the league can take note of to make for a great viewing experience for their fanbase.

The Pros of Staggered Start Times

The noticeable positive is the ability to watch more games on TV at the same time. For passionate fans who are trying to watch as many games as possible, they can flip between games. The early games will head to the first intermission, while the games starting a half hour later will be starting, and the early games wrap up as the later games head to the third period. The New York Islanders have played most of their home games at 7:30 ET since the 2021-22 season, as 27 of their 41 home games start at that time. Since they are on the same network (MSG) as the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, fans can watch their favorite team, and during the commercials, catch some of their rival’s game on a nearby channel.

Staggered start times are especially beneficial for those who subscribe to ESPN+, Sportsnet Now, and NHL Network. All three subscriptions allow fans to watch out-of-market games, and there’s always action to watch. For a league looking to expand its audience and offer more to its current one, the staggered times allow fans to watch Sidney Crosby in an early start and minutes later watch Auston Matthews. It makes a convincing argument for passionate fans to subscribe to additional NHL packages, especially since they can follow the game with more intensity.

For those who work late or have odd hours, a staggered time start is a bonus for attending games. The extra half hour allows fans time to arrive at the arena and settle in before the puck drops. Even those who work a 9-5 job have more time to travel to games, which goes a long way. Ultimately, the occasional staggered game can be appreciated by most fans, and the NHL should use it to its advantage.

The Cons of Staggered Start Times

While many fans appreciate the staggered time starts, they are exhausting for those who follow a specific team. This is particularly an issue for teams that play their games at normal start times, making a half hour later feel like a late time start. Granted, every team will play in different time zones throughout the season, but the half-hour difference can be tiring. The Devils’ Feb. 6 game against the Vancouver Canucks, a game that went to overtime, ended at 10:13 pm because of a 7:40 pm puck drop. Fortunately, hockey games take less time than other sports, allowing fans to enjoy a game without consuming too much of their night. However, later endings force some demographics, specifically kids and older fans, to miss them.

The late starts are particularly tough for those who want to attend games. A late finish could mean a tough commute back from the arena. For those who work the next day, this can be particularly frustrating.

Moreover, a late start can be difficult for players who play most of their games at the same start time. Practices, routines, and everything else are timed out from the moment players arrive at the arena on game nights. A staggered start time makes a significant difference to that schedule, just as an afternoon game does. Teams that play at a later time can look slow to start as they adjust, while teams that normally play at staggered times are often more prepared.

The Los Angeles Kings have 35 home games scheduled for 7:30 pm pacific time, making the game late for even west coast standards. The adjustment opponents have had to make to the time change can be reflected in the Kings’ home record this season, which is 17-9-2 compared to their 15-9-5 road record. Opponents not only have to adjust to playing on the west coast but also playing at a later time.

NHL Schedule Inconsistency

A big problem with the NHL is its inconsistent schedule. There are 15 games on some nights and maybe two on the next. The disparity from night to night makes it difficult for casual fans to follow the league as a whole. While the NFL, NBA, and MLB have created a pattern with their schedule, the NHL is a feast-or-famine.

Many teams don’t have a rhythm to their schedule. Last season, after the Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Nov. 14 their next game was Nov. 20. In contrast, the Canadiens played four games in that same stretch. Furthermore, the Bruins’ 27th game of the season was played on Jan. 1st, while their Atlantic Division rival played their 34th game on the same day. Many unusual factors contributed to the imbalanced schedule last season, but this is a reoccurring issue every year as some teams will play three games in four days while others will play one game in a week.

The inconsistency is great for nationally televised games like the Winter Classic, the Stadium Series, or Hockey Night in Canada, with those games often being the exclusive game with their own time slot. Fans tend to watch the intermission reports and the full broadcast in these cases, making them ideal in their own time slot. When the NHL is broadcast on TNT, and there aren’t other games scheduled for that night, the game becomes a primetime event. Likewise, the Sportsnet intermission reports on Saturday nights are must-watch, especially ahead of the trade deadline when Jeff Marek or Elliotte Friedman discuss the big moves that can happen in the coming days.

That said, the inconsistency is awful when it comes to growing the game. Casual fans will watch a surplus of games one night but then the next night is deprived of action. It’s easier for sports fans to follow a league like the NBA, one that doesn’t have a game disparity on a nightly basis, over the NHL. The two leagues are competing for the same audience but the NBA has an advantage with a consistent schedule, allowing them to build a broader audience.

How the NHL Can Improve its Scheduling

The league first and foremost needs consistency in its scheduling. A balanced schedule will help, but the NHL needs to have four or five games on a nightly basis, allowing both casual and passionate fans to constantly follow the sport. Granted, it’s difficult to have a consistent schedule with teams playing across North America, especially with cross-country flights and long road trips. Moreover, the algorithm used to create the schedule will always leave some teams with grueling road trips or a surplus number of days off. Providing fans with a decent number of games on a nightly basis will allow the league to grow in popularity.

The NHL also needs to reconsider matinee weekend games. The early start times not only affect the quality of play, as the teams have to adjust their routines, but they are also tough for west coast fans to watch. The Edmonton Oilers played back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 11 and the Canadiens on Feb. 12, both starting at noon ET. For Oilers fans, both games were broadcasted in the morning, a difficult time to watch a game, to say the least.

The NHL has a lot of positives to build on, and staggered times are something the league can take advantage of, especially when they are used within reason and don’t overwhelm fans. Likewise, primetime games are how the league can expand its audience. However, the NHL has room to improve its schedule and help attract more fans to the game.