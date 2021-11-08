Rangers Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

by

Last Game

New York Rangers 0
Final
Calgary Flames6

NHL Standings

Game Details

Rangers
(6-3-3, 15 pts)		Flames
(7-1-3, 17 pts)
Tkachuk – 1 goal, 3 assists
Gaudreau – 2 goals, 1 assist
Lucic, Richardson, Monahan – 1 goal each
Lindholm – 2 assists
Dube, Lewis, Hanifin, Kylington, Mangiapane – 1 assist each
Igor Shesterkin – 37 shots, 31 savesJacob Markstrom – 22 shots, 22 saves
Morning Skate newsletter Click To Subscribe

Next Game

New York Rangers (6-3-3, 15 pts)
Mon. Nov. 8, 7:00 PM
Florida Panthers(10-0-1, 21 pts)

Injury Report/Update

Filip Chytil (C)Nov. 6, 2021Undisclosed InjuryDay-to-day

2021-22 Season Schedule
2021-22 Roster
New York Rangers can’t ignore lack of scoring from right side any longer (Forever Blueshirts)
Rangers Weekly: Road Trip to Forget, Blown Leads & More
Rangers can’t afford to dwell on struggles with Panthers visiting Garden (New York Post)
Rangers’ Gilbert, Lundqvist Destined to Be Overlooked




Docs by The Hockey Writers Banner
Discover our player pages, full of stats and history. We also have detailed pages on drafts, awards, GMs, team histories, and much more.

Team Stats