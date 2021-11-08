Rangers Daily Download – Recap, Stats, Injuries & News

Last Game
|New York Rangers
|0
|Final
|Calgary Flames
|6
NHL Standings
Game Details
|Rangers
(6-3-3, 15 pts)
|Flames
(7-1-3, 17 pts)
|Tkachuk – 1 goal, 3 assists
|Gaudreau – 2 goals, 1 assist
|Lucic, Richardson, Monahan – 1 goal each
|Lindholm – 2 assists
|Dube, Lewis, Hanifin, Kylington, Mangiapane – 1 assist each
|Igor Shesterkin – 37 shots, 31 saves
|Jacob Markstrom – 22 shots, 22 saves
Next Game
|New York Rangers
|(6-3-3, 15 pts)
|Mon. Nov. 8, 7:00 PM
|Florida Panthers
|(10-0-1, 21 pts)
Injury Report/Update
|Filip Chytil (C)
|Nov. 6, 2021
|Undisclosed Injury
|Day-to-day
