Rangers Giving Kane Every Chance to Turn Back the Clock

It’s officially official. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils will battle in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the first game scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. General manager Chris Drury went out and acquired a player like Patrick Kane for this time of the year. The Rangers want a Stanley Cup, and a vintage Kane would surely boost their chances.

The Devils are a high-powered offensive team that the Rangers will likely have to score their way past to escape the first round (from ‘Lazarus: Can the New York Rangers Exercise the Demon of Adam Henrique?,’ The Hockey News, 04/14/23). At the deadline, Drury brought in Vladimir Tarasenko and Kane to do just that; solidify the offense and provide four lines worth of scoring depth for the postseason.

Since being acquired at the deadline, Kane has played 19 games with the Rangers. He has scored five goals and recorded seven assists for a total of 12 points. The former Calder and Hart Memorial Trophy winner took a little time getting used to his new surroundings but seemed much more comfortable as the season ended.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

He finished on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, which is where he will likely start the playoffs. Kane’s passing ability on that line allows Kreider to establish the forecheck and set up his net-front presence while Zibanjead handles the puck and finds open ice. Their chemistry has come along, and they are playing their best hockey as the postseason gets set to begin.

The question on everyone’s mind is can Kane turn back the clock and be the force he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in the postseason? The answer remains to be seen, but the Rangers are optimistic that Kane will fortify the Blueshirts’ offense and support Zibanejad, Kreider, and Artemi Panarin, who are their primary point producers.

A Look Back at Kane’s Postseason Success

Kane has had a long track record of playoff success, stemming from three Stanley Cup wins with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He has won a Conn Smythe, thanks to his 19 points in 23 games during the 2013 postseason, during which he had five points over six games in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Kane has tallied 132 points over 136 playoff games, including 16 points in 18 Stanley Cup Final games. He has proven time and time again that when the stakes are at the highest, he produces like few before have. And the Rangers are hoping that continues on Broadway.

He last appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the 2019-20 season, during which he had nine points (2 goals, 7 assists) in nine games. Ninety-one of Kane’s 132 playoff points have come at five-on-five, which should excite the Rangers, who desperately need five-on-five scoring in the postseason.

Related: Rangers Need Panarin to Finally Find Superstar Form in Playoffs

Over his career, Kane has scored some key goals in the postseason, including the Stanley Cup-clinching goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2010 and a hat trick goal that won the game in overtime against the Los Angeles Kings to send the Blackhawks to the Stanley Cup Final.

Kane’s heroics are well documented, but his next chapter can be written when the Rangers’ cup run begins on April 18 in New Jersey (from ‘Rangers, Devils set to clash in first round of playoffs,’ New York Post, 04/13/23).

Will Kane’s Playoff Success Continue in New York?

The best of Kane is certainly in the rearview mirror, but at 34 years old, the Buffalo, NY native still has some gas left in the tank. It has been three years since Kane last saw playoff action, and the excitement of a potential postseason run will likely rejuvenate one of the greatest American-born players ever.

Likely playing alongside Zibanejad and Kreider on the Rangers’ top line will give Kane the opportunity to produce once again on the biggest stage. His presence in the lineup gives opponents another weapon to defend, allowing his linemates a little more room to maneuver and create offense.

Last year, Zibanejad was the Rangers’ best postseason player, scoring 24 points in their 20 games. Adding Kane’s dynamic offensive ability to his wing should allow him a chance to recreate that total while also opening up opportunities for Kane to find the space he needs to create chances.

Kane has shown flashes of his vintage self while with the Rangers, and when he moves his feet and attacks the puck, he is at his best. He has also shown wear and tear on his body, looking lethargic at times. In the playoffs, everything tightens up, and for Kane to have the success he has known, he will need to play that attacking, uptempo style we have grown accustomed to.

Kane makin' it loook EASY🔥



Rangers with the 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/jut2L3pYyj — x – Rangers on MSG (@RangersMSGN) March 28, 2023

After a surprise run in the 2022 postseason, the Rangers once again come into the first round as underdogs despite the high expectations on the franchise. Anything less than a Stanley Cup would be a disappointment, and Kane’s impact will have a major say on the Blueshirts’ outcome.

Although the Rangers would welcome it, his point-per-game playoff pace is not expected. But head coach Gerard Gallant needs him to be a major contributor on the offense if the team hopes to go on another run. The depth of the forward group that the Rangers possess will take some of the burden off of Kane, but deadline acquisitions are expected to perform in the playoffs.

And acquisitions with the pedigree Kane brings are expected to flourish. The playoffs are fast approaching, and Kane’s time to shine is now.