Rangers’ Lineup Prediction for Game 1 of 2023 Playoffs

The New York Rangers’ playoff spot is still to be determined as they remain in the hunt for home ice during the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They are three points behind the Metropolitan Division leader, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes have a game in hand over both the New Jersey Devils and Rangers, with New York behind the Devils by one point for second place in the Metro.

Gerard Gallant, Head Coach of the New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant has given a good indication as to what the lineup will look like at the start of Game 1 of their first-round series based on his recent starting lines. Plus, the head coach can always decide to mix and match the lines if he is looking for a spark, as he has done before.

Patrick Kane missed the April 5 win versus the Tampa Bay Lightning and the overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on April 6 with a lingering lower-body injury. The head coach decided to dress seven defensemen and moved Jimmy Vesey up to the first line in Kane’s absence. The former Chicago Blackhawk returned for the April 8 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In all likelihood, the Rangers will play either the Devils or Hurricanes in the first round of the postseason. Let’s take a look at what New York’s lineup will look like for Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

First Line: Chris Kreider/Mika Zibanejad/Patrick Kane

Gallant has preferred to keep former Blackhawk teammates Artemi Panarin and Kane separate to start out games at five-on-five. Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko previously were on the first line with Mika Zibanejad before the wingers began playing on the second line with Vincent Trocheck. During the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on March 31, the Rangers’ bench boss opted to put Kreider and Kane with Zibanejad.

The line contributed a goal during the Blue Jackets game but has not had much production at five-on-five over the small sample size of games they have been together. It’s also worth noting that Kane will not be fully healthy until after he has surgery on his hip area.

Second Line: Artemi Panarin/Vincent Trocheck/Vladimir Tarasenko

Panarin and Tarasenko have shown productivity together, and the line centered by Trocheck has contributed three goals at five-on-five over the five games played in April. Panarin and Trocheck are familiar with one another, as they have been on the same line over the course of the year.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Panarin and Tarasenko have previous experience playing together, as both are from Russia. According to former St. Louis Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, Tarasenko told the organization frequently about his friend’s potential in the NHL, “He told us the day he got here about Panarin. They’re best buds, they played in the world juniors together, they played on lines together. He talked about him, and everybody looked and said he’s a pretty small guy. We all look a little dumb right now.”

Gallant will likely keep the duo of Panarin and Tarasenko together during the playoffs unless the Rangers’ offense is struggling or the line is getting outplayed by its opponents. All of the forwards currently in the top six have played with one another at five-on-five or on the power play (PP) during the season.

Third Line: Alexis Lafreniere/Filip Chytil/Kaapo Kakko

The third line consisting of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil, and Kaapo Kakko has remained together frequently this season. Gallant appears to like the chemistry three of the Rangers’ younger forwards share with one another, and the line has a chance to continue its growth during the postseason.

The line needs to take advantage of their matchups to provide a balanced offensive attack. When they are productive, New York has a better chance to win games. The trio is in the midst of their best years individually and will aim to carry that momentum into the postseason.

Fourth Line: Jimmy Vesey/Barclay Goodrow/Tyler Motte

Tyler Motte rejoined the Rangers during the trade deadline period after having a stint with the club around this time last year. His playing style is ideal for the fourth line, as is Vesey’s and Barclay Goodrow’s. All three players have shown their capabilities offensively at times for New York, but they are known for their defensive skills also.

The line will play an important role in shutting down offensive players such as Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Nico Hischier of the Devils or the Hurricanes’ Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho. Unless injuries occur in the top two lines, the fourth line has a good chance of remaining together throughout the postseason.

Defense: Fox/Lindgren, Miller/Trouba, Schneider/Mikkola

With the return of Ryan Lindgren on April 5, Niko Mikkola went back with Braden Schneider on the third defensive pairing. Adam Fox and Lindgren are the Rangers’ top defensive tandem, while K’Andre Miller and Jacob Trouba are a formidable pair in their own right.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller is another young player that has carved out a role as arguably one of their top-three defensemen with a career-high 34 assists in 78 games this year. He is one of the defensemen that Gallant relies on for the penalty kill. Ben Harpur is the Rangers’ seventh defenseman who received playing time during Lindgren’s absence. New York has a mix of young defensemen that have been getting experience quickly during their rebuild that ended last season.

Goaltending: Igor Shesterkin

Igor Shesterkin is as good of a player in the NHL at his position. The 27-year-old has a good chance to be nominated for the Vezina Trophy again, as he is third in the league in wins and demonstrated his ability last year to lead the Rangers to success.

Shesterkin has the ability to take over a game and will aim to build off his solid postseason numbers last year; he had a 2.59 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage of .929 in 20 contests. The 2021-22 season was his first lengthy year playing in the postseason, as he only had one previous start during 2020-21. He gained a lot of experience in the playoffs last year that he will seek to build upon this postseason.

The Rangers will have a tough opponent in either the Hurricanes or Devils during the opening round of the playoffs. Carolina has been affected by a season-ending injury to Andrei Svechnikov, so New Jersey looks to be a tougher matchup for the Rangers based on the success they had in four games against them this year. The Rangers have high expectations in the postseason to match, considering their run to the Eastern Conference Final last year.