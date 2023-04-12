Maple Leafs’ Rookie Knies Could Push for Playoff Roster Spot

While he didn’t initially sign at first, wanting to grow and develop as player with the University of Minnesota Gophers, Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Matthew Knies put pen to paper on his entry-level contract this past weekend. While an NCAA Championship would’ve been a great way to end his collegiate career and transition to the NHL, Knies and the Gophers fell short.

Throughout the season, there was a lot to be excited about with his play as there was substantial growth with his production and as a player. A contract was inevitable, especially since the Maple Leafs kept a roster spot open at the deadline in order to sign Knies. Now that he is signed, the Maple Leafs have their top prospect in the fold as they embark on a playoff run.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

It’s always difficult for a player to jump into this time of the season and make an impact as a rookie, but Knies has been in the spotlight before and has risen to the occasion with his consistent play. While expectations should be tempered for the 20-year-old, to say that he should be in the lineup come playoff time isn’t entirely out of the question.

Playing in Big Moments

While it’s nice to have the Maple Leafs top rookie signed, it’s still an upward battle for him to try and make his mark on the roster. There’s a lot to like with his power-forward like game as he’s generally what the Maple Leafs are missing in their lineup. He’s someone who can be aggressive on the attack but still have the skill the team values.

While he fills a need, for him to instantly steal a roster spot is a long shot. It’s possible, despite it being a slim chance he can knock off a veteran player.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

One thing that stands out with Knies is that he has a great attitude and mentality. In a tweet to his latest article by Joshua Kloke of The Athletic, he previewed two quotes from Knies that he doesn’t want to be “a soft player” and that he wants to “work harder than the guy next to me”. That mentality and determination alone is what’s going to make a promising player for years to come. He shows no quit and with the strength and offensive skills to his game, he’s going to be very impactful down the line.

Related: Maple Leafs 4th Line Could be X-Factor Against Lightning

The next is the extensive resume that Knies has had early on in his hockey career. In two seasons with the Gophers, he has played in multiple championships and tournaments in addition to suiting up for Team USA at the 2022 Olympics. Let’s not forget about the accolades he had this season, winning Big Ten Player of the Year and being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

#Leafs make it official signing Matthew Knies to 3-year ELC that begins this season and has an AAV of $925k. He’ll immediately burn off one of the three years at the end of this season.



Kyle Dubas statement on signing Knies: "In two seasons playing for Coach Motzko and his… — David Alter (@dalter) April 9, 2023

With what he has done as of late, it’s clear that he can play in big moments and provide a major impact. He’s continued to play well against older competition and that is a reason why his play is starting to translate to the next level. The team is already raving about his confidence and maturity as a player which is a great sign that he has developed very well. That confidence is a big boost for someone who continues to try and find his footing in a tough league.

Showed Promise in First Two Games

The one thing that stands out with Knies, is the work ethic, strength and determination he possesses on every shift. This season, he was extremely productive as he was once again above a point per game with the Gophers with 42 points in 40 games, scoring 21 times. While many will point to his production as a sophomore and say “it’s not that great”, he impacts the game in a lot of different ways that can have a positive result. Whether he finds the score sheet, or not.

As I’ve mentioned in an update on Knies, he’s an extremely impactful player in the offensive zone, but can play in any situation. He utilizes his big-frame very well to be successful in battles along the boards, in the corners and in front of the net in order to gain possession. Combine that with his soft hands, puck protection and improved footspeed and edges, it makes him a very dangerous and deceptive player when he has the puck.

Matthew Knies, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

When he doesn’t, he’s successful at finding the open space and becomes a shooting threat. He makes his presence felt in front of the net, has a powerful release and is always attacking the middle of the ice. While he didn’t register a shot on net, Knies played to his strengths in his first game.

Early on in the first period, he showed no fear getting on the forecheck and engaging in a battle for the puck down low. He successfully gains possession and outmuscles the defender. While he was still faced with pressure, he was able to fend him off with his puck protection skills and edges. Later on, he made a great play along the boards and set up Alexander Kerfoot for a dangerous chance on net. Those kinds of plays where he’s able to win those puck battles and create chances is going to be a big part of what makes him successful.

Latest News & Highlights

While there was a lot to like as Knies even got some reps in the top-six, he did have some moments where being a rookie showed. He did make a couple of mistakes as there were a few plays that led to a turnover. However, that’s expected for a rookie who was just put into the lineup without any experience or practice.

Keefe on Matthew Knies: "The pace didn’t faze him at all. His feet were moving. He made some smart plays with the puck. There were a couple of mistakes out there, but I think some mistakes are good. You can learn thru that & adjust, which I thought he did. He did a nice job." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 11, 2023

Even in his second game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Knies continued to impress with his overall play and awareness as he was on the second line with Ryan O’Reilly and William Nylander. He made simple and effective plays, was strong along the boards, quick on retrievals and breakouts and even recorded his first career NHL point on O’Reilly’s goal. To show that kind of skill and composure in his first two games is very impressive as he didn’t look out of place.

Should Knies Play in the Playoffs?

Ideally, head coach Sheldon Keefe would ice the best roster possible and Knies would start off as a depth option, coming in for a player who doesn’t play well or if there’s an injury. The Maple Leafs have strong depth and while players like Zach Aston-Reese and Sam Lafferty will be in the lineup, Knies is most likely the odd man out. Given Knies’ potential, it wouldn’t be wise to put him on the fourth line.

Related: 3 Unlikely Maple Leafs Heroes for the 2023 Playoffs

Though, if Knies continues to play well, it could force Keefe to play him if he continues to impress on a game-by-game basis. There’s very little time left for Knies to do that as the season is winding down and the playoffs are around the corner, but it gives Keefe a sense of what he has in the young prospect. Given his mindset and play style, he may not settle for just being a depth option and will continue to do what it takes to get into the lineup. He wants to be a difference maker on the ice and that’s what he’ll continue to do.

Matthew Knies, University of Minnesota (Image courtesy of University of Minnesota Athletics)

It is the playoffs and you must play the players that give you the best chance of winning. Could Knies put himself into that conversation? Fighting his way into the lineup isn’t entirely impossible, though he could still be the odd man out due to his inexperience.

If Knies finds himself watching the start of the playoffs from the box, it’s not a knock on him or what he has done this season. Though all it takes is a poor performance or an injury and he could instantly find himself proving himself on the biggest stage yet.

Knies has the skill and mindset to succeed. If it’s not this season, then next season is definitely his time.

Sign up for our regular ‘Maple Leafs Newsletter’ for all the latest.