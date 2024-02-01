Rangers Reportedly Fielding Trade Calls for Kaapo Kakko

Despite their recent struggles heading into the All-Star Break, the New York Rangers remain one of the strongest teams in the NHL heading into February. They will likely be buyers heading towards the trade deadline as they look to strengthen their roster for a Stanley Cup run this season, but there haven’t been many connections made between the Rangers and players on the trade block around the league. On a recent segment from TSN’s Insider Trading, it was stated that the Rangers have been fielding trade calls on forward Kaapo Kakko and may consider using him as part of a trade package should they try to make a big trade.

The Rangers have been working with Kakko over the past couple of seasons in hopes he would explode and break out into a top-six offensive producer for them. While he’s been improving, he hasn’t quite been what they’ve wanted out of him, leading to reports of a potential trade. Should the Rangers choose to include Kakko in a trade package for a rental player, that would likely mean he would be getting a fresh start on a rebuilding team, which may be beneficial for him at this point in his career.

Kakko’s Career So Far

Kakko is a 22-year-old left-shot forward from Turku, Finland, currently playing for the Rangers. He stands at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, and was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers at second overall after a strong season in the Finnish Liiga, where he scored 22 goals and added 16 assists for 38 points through 45 games. He was seen as a potential offensive powerhouse if he could translate his production to the NHL level, which he hasn’t been able to do just yet. The Rangers have taken their time with Alexis Lafreniere, who is playing well as of late, and they seem to have been as patient with Kakko, who hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Kakko made the Rangers in the 2019-20 season and played in 66 games, scoring 10 goals and adding 13 assists for 23 points. During his second campaign in the 2020-21 season, he scored nine goals and added eight assists for 17 points through 48 games. His third season wasn’t much better, as he scored seven goals and totaled 11 assists for 18 points through 43 games. Last season was a bit better for Kakko, who scored 18 goals and added 22 assists for 40 points through 82 games, which was a career-high in each stat.

This season, Kakko has dealt with an unfortunate injury setback. Through 28 games played, he has scored five goals and one assist for six points. He is on pace to finish the season with a career-low in goals, assists, and points, which is something the Rangers can’t be happy with. He has been given an opportunity in the top-six forward group, even playing several games on the team’s first line, but he hasn’t shown that he has been worthy of being a former second-overall pick. With the Rangers looking to bolster their roster, it’s not surprising they have begun fielding trade calls and using him as trade bait for an upgrade.

What Teams Make Sense for Kakko?

As mentioned, Kakko will likely be included in a trade package when the Rangers look to go all-in for a big-name player to bolster their roster. They went all-in last season, acquiring Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, but unfortunately came up short and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the New Jersey Devils. This season, they will have to try again but will be looking elsewhere. A reunion with Tarasenko, who is now playing with the Ottawa Senators, isn’t impossible but seems fairly unlikely.

A retooling or rebuilding team seems to be the most likely landing spot for Kakko. The Calgary Flames have several pending unrestricted free agents including Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, and could have some interest in taking on Kakko as a project. The Anaheim Ducks have Adam Henrique, John Gibson, and Trevor Zegras, who may all get moved, and they also may be interested in taking on Kakko and giving him a fresh start.

Either way, it seems as though it is now a matter of when and not if Kakko will get traded. I would fully expect the Rangers to continue shopping him as we head closer to the 2024 Trade Deadline. The Rangers want to win a Stanley Cup this season and go much farther than they did last season. Hopefully, they make the right decision with Kakko and find him a new home, all while improving their lineup.